How to delete contacts on iPhone

It’s important to know how to delete contacts on iPhone, as nobody wants a contact slot to be taken up by someone they don’t speak to anymore.

If you happen to be an iOS user, we’re on hand to help you out as we explain how to delete contacts on iPhone. If you don’t know how to delete contacts, you might be using space with numbers you don’t need anymore, or unwittingly keeping the numbers of the last person to use that phone. Either way, if you need a contacts cleanse, we’ve got your back.

Anyway, on to how to delete contacts on iPhone.

A demonstration of how to delete contacts on iphone

How do I delete contacts on iPhone?

To delete contacts on an iOS device, you need to:

  • Hit the green phone icon
  • Go to contacts
  • Scroll through until you find the one you want to delete
  • Select the contact
  • Hit the edit button in the top right of the screen
  • Scroll down and hit ‘delete contact’ at the bottom

How do I delete contacts on iPhone in bulk?

To delete multiple iPhone contacts, use the following method:

  • Hit the green phone icon
  • Go to contacts
  • Find the one of the contacts you want to delete and press the screen with two fingers to highlight the contact
  • Use your fingers to scroll up or down your contacts and select all those you want to delete
  • Release your fingers and do a long press to bring the options up
  • Select ‘delete contacts’

