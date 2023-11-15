If you happen to be an iOS user, we’re on hand to help you out as we explain how to delete contacts on iPhone. If you don’t know how to delete contacts, you might be using space with numbers you don’t need anymore, or unwittingly keeping the numbers of the last person to use that phone. Either way, if you need a contacts cleanse, we’ve got your back.

Anyway, on to how to delete contacts on iPhone.

How do I delete contacts on iPhone?

To delete contacts on an iOS device, you need to:

Hit the green phone icon

Go to contacts

Scroll through until you find the one you want to delete

Select the contact

Hit the edit button in the top right of the screen

Scroll down and hit ‘delete contact’ at the bottom

How do I delete contacts on iPhone in bulk?

To delete multiple iPhone contacts, use the following method:

Hit the green phone icon

Go to contacts

Find the one of the contacts you want to delete and press the screen with two fingers to highlight the contact

Use your fingers to scroll up or down your contacts and select all those you want to delete

Release your fingers and do a long press to bring the options up

Select ‘delete contacts’

