Minecraft enchantments let you turn normal everyday game tools and armor into powerful items. Whether it’s a bow that fires infinite arrows, a set of boots that freeze water under your feet, or a sword that sets enemies ablaze, enchantments can really enhance your game, and increase your chances of survival when delving into the darker and nastier parts of the world. This guide tells you absolutely everything you need to know about them.

Let’s get our magic going and learn more about Minecraft enchantment.

What is a Minecraft enchantment table?

Minecraft enchantments first require an enchantment table – or an anvil if you have enchanted books. Here’s the crafting formula for an Enchantment Table – all you need is a book, two diamonds, and four blocks of obsidian.

You can find obsidian where lava meets water, and you can only mine it with a diamond or netherite pickaxe. We have tips to help you find diamonds and build a pickaxe of your own in our Minecraft diamonds guide!

What are Minecraft enchantment books?

If you’d prefer the anvil route for using Minecraft enchantments, here’s how to make one – place three blocks of iron and four iron ingots into the crafting slots as follows:

Here’s how you get enchanted books to use with that shiny new anvil:

Looting: enchanted books are available in stronghold and temple chests

enchanted books are available in stronghold and temple chests Fishing: though not the fastest way, there is a small chance you can fish an enchanted book as a treasure item

though not the fastest way, there is a small chance you can fish an enchanted book as a treasure item Enchanting: you can create an enchanted book yourself, using a book and three lapis lazuli. You do need an enchantment table for this, however.

you can create an enchanted book yourself, using a book and three lapis lazuli. You do need an enchantment table for this, however. Trading: librarian villagers can sell you enchanted books for a number of emeralds, based on the enchantment. You can get emeralds in chests, by trading with villages, and by mining emerald ore with an iron pickaxe or better. Emerald ore is often found near lava.

Minecraft axe enchantments

Here’s our list of Minecraft axe enchantments:

Smite: better attack against undead

better attack against undead Efficiency: faster mining

faster mining Unbreaking: better durability

better durability Silk Touch: mined blocks stay in their original form

mined blocks stay in their original form Sharpness: better attack

better attack Mending: XP mends equipment

XP mends equipment Fortune: increased drops when mining

increased drops when mining Curse of Vanishing: cursed item vanishes after you die

cursed item vanishes after you die Bane of Arthropods: better attack against insects

Minecraft sword enchantments

Here’s our list of Minecraft sword enchantments:

Bane of Arthropods: better attack against insects

better attack against insects Mending: XP mends equipment

XP mends equipment Sharpness: better attack

better attack Smite: better attack against undead

better attack against undead Unbreaking: better durability

better durability Fire Aspect: sets target aflame

sets target aflame Knockback: increases attack knockback

increases attack knockback Sweeping Edge: increases sweeping attack

increases sweeping attack Looting: increases loot dropped

Minecraft pickaxe enchantments

Here’s our list of Minecraft pickaxe enchantments:

Curse of Vanishing: cursed item vanishes after you die

cursed item vanishes after you die Fortune: increased drops when mining

increased drops when mining Efficiency: faster mining

faster mining Unbreaking: better durability

better durability Mending: XP mends equipment

XP mends equipment Silk Touch: mined blocks stay in their original form

Minecraft bow enchantments

Here’s our list of Minecraft bow enchantments:

Infinite: never runs out of arrows

never runs out of arrows Flame: fires flaming arrows

fires flaming arrows Curse of Vanishing: cursed item vanishes after you die

cursed item vanishes after you die Power: increases damage

increases damage Punch: increases knockback

increases knockback Unbreaking: better durability

better durability Mending: XP mends equipment

Minecraft armor enchantments

Here’s our list of Minecraft armor enchantments and what armor pieces they can be applied to:

Unbreaking – Chest plate/helmet/leggings/boots – better durability

– Chest plate/helmet/leggings/boots – better durability Curse of Vanishing – Chest plate/helmet/leggings/boots -cursed item vanishes after you die

– Chest plate/helmet/leggings/boots -cursed item vanishes after you die Mending – Chest plate/helmet/leggings/boots – XP mends equipment

– Chest plate/helmet/leggings/boots – XP mends equipment Aqua Affinity – Helmet – increased underwater mining speed

– Helmet – increased underwater mining speed Respiration – Helmet – increased underwater breathing duration

– Helmet – increased underwater breathing duration Blast Protection – Chest plate/helmet/leggings/boots – less explosion damage

– Chest plate/helmet/leggings/boots – less explosion damage Curse of Binding – Chest plate/helmet/leggings/boots – you cannot remove the cursed item

– Chest plate/helmet/leggings/boots – you cannot remove the cursed item Fire Protection – Chest plate/helmet/leggings/boots – decreased fire damage

– Chest plate/helmet/leggings/boots – decreased fire damage Depth Strider – Boots – increased underwater movement

– Boots – increased underwater movement Feather Falling – Boots – decreased fall and teleportation damage

– Boots – decreased fall and teleportation damage Projectile Protection – Chest plate/helmet/leggings/boots – decreased projectile damage

– Chest plate/helmet/leggings/boots – decreased projectile damage Protection – Chest plate/helmet/leggings/boots – protection against attacks, fire, and falling

– Chest plate/helmet/leggings/boots – protection against attacks, fire, and falling Thorns – Chest plate/helmet/leggings/boots – damage attackers

– Chest plate/helmet/leggings/boots – damage attackers Frost Walker – Boots – freezes water under your feet

– Boots – freezes water under your feet Soul Speed – Boots – increased movement over souls sand and soil

Minecraft hoe enchantments

Here’s our list of Minecraft hoe enchantments:

Curse of Vanishing: cursed item vanishes after you die

cursed item vanishes after you die Mending: XP mends equipment

XP mends equipment Unbreaking: better durability

Minecraft shovel enchantments

Here’s our list of Minecraft shovel enchantments:

Efficiency: faster mining

faster mining Fortune: increased drops when mining

increased drops when mining Mending: XP mends equipment

XP mends equipment Silk Touch: mined blocks stay in original form

mined blocks stay in original form Unbreaking: better durability

Minecraft trident enchantments

Here’s our list of Minecraft trident enchantments:

Loyalty: trident returns to the player once thrown

trident returns to the player once thrown Channelling: summons lightning when thrown trident hits a mob

summons lightning when thrown trident hits a mob Riptide: throwing a trident propels the player forward

throwing a trident propels the player forward Impaling: extra damage against aquatic mobs

extra damage against aquatic mobs Unbreaking: better durability

better durability Mending: XP mends equipment

XP mends equipment Curse of Vanishing: cursed item vanishes after you die

What are the best Minecraft enchantments?

Minecraft enchantments can be useful, efficient, and just plain crazy. Here are our best Minecraft enchantments:

Frost Walker: maybe it’s not the most practical or necessary, but turning water to ice beneath our feet is just too cool

maybe it’s not the most practical or necessary, but turning water to ice beneath our feet is just too cool Silk Touch: when applied to a pickaxe, this enchantment is crazy good in terms of gathering resources

when applied to a pickaxe, this enchantment is crazy good in terms of gathering resources Infinite: why would you not want to fire infinite arrows? This enchantment lets you fend off entire armies of mobs if you find a good spot to fire from

why would you not want to fire infinite arrows? This enchantment lets you fend off entire armies of mobs if you find a good spot to fire from Efficiency: let’s face it, Minecraft involves a lot of mining. Why, then, wouldn’t you want to make that process quicker?

let’s face it, Minecraft involves a lot of mining. Why, then, wouldn’t you want to make that process quicker? Unbreaking: equipment breaking at inopportune times is a pain, so having a little bit of extra durability is always useful

