Minecraft update: what is in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tails?

There really is no better time to play Minecraft on mobile and join millions of others in exploring a fantasy world, and building… well, whatever you want! In this Minecraft update guide, we give you the lowdown on each Minecraft update coming to the game, along with details of what they change, and how to get involved for yourself if you like what you see.

Wanna get further into the block-based world of Minecraft? Check out our list of the best Minecraft skins, and some cool Minecraft house designs. Take the game on the go with you by trying a new platform with a fresh Minecraft download.

Time to grab your pickaxe and dig into the latest Minecraft update.

When is the next Minecraft update?

Update 1.20, Trails and Tails, is available on all platforms now, and oh boy is it a big one! Update 1.21 is coming soon, too, and we’ll keep you posted with any changes.

The latest Minecraft patch notes

All features and changes from the “Update 1.20” experimental pack are now part of the game

Added Archaeology

Added Sniffer mob, Torchflowers and Pitcher Plants

Added Camel mob

Added Smithing Template items and redesigned the Smithing Table

Added a new armor trimming system to visually customize your armor

Changed how Netherite equipment is crafted

Added the Cherry Grove biome and Cherry Wood Set

Added the Bamboo Wood Set

Added the Chiseled Bookshelf block

Added Hanging Signs

Improved customization options for Signs

Added the Calibrated Sculk Sensor block

Vibration resonance functionality has been added to Blocks of Amethyst

Added playable mob sounds with Mob Heads on Note Blocks

Added Piglin Mob Head

New music tracks added to Cherry Groves, Desert, Jungle, Badlands, and Flower Forest biomes

New Trails & Tales Advancements

Archaology

Added craftable Brush item

Added Suspicious Sand and Suspicious Gravel

Suspicious Sand can be found in Desert Temples, Desert Wells and Warm Ocean Ruins

Suspicious Gravel can be found in Cold Ocean Ruins and Trail Ruins

Added the Trail Ruins, a buried structure from a lost culture

Four types of Armor Trim Templates can be found here

Trail Ruins can be found in Taigas, Snowy Taigas, all Old Growth forest biomes, and Jungles

A new music disc can be found by brushing suspicious blocks in this structure

When put in a Jukebox, “Relic” by Aaron Cherof is played

Added Pottery Sherds

Pottery Sherds have pictures on them

A total of 20 sherds have been distributed between the 5 Archaeology sites: Desert Wells, Desert Temples, Cold Ocean Ruins, Warm Ocean Ruins, and Trail Ruins

Decorated pots

Crafting four Pottery Sherds together will create a Decorated Pot with a picture on each side.

Sniffer

The Sniffer is the mob vote winner of Minecraft Live 2022. Sniffers are passive, friendly mobs that sniff the air and occasionally dig for seeds, which produce Torchflower Seeds or Pitcher Pod items. Sniffers can only dig grass and dirt-like blocks. Sniffers can be tempted by, and bred with Torchflowers Seed.

Sniffer eggs can be found by brushing the Suspicious Sand of Warm Ocean Ruins. When two Sniffers breed they do not immediately spawn a Snifflet; instead, a Sniffer Egg is dropped When placed in the world, the Sniffer Egg will hatch after some time:

When placed on Moss, the Egg will hatch in approximately 10 minutes. On all other blocks, it will hatch in approximately 20 minutes.

Camels

Camels can be equipped with a Saddle and ridden by two players

Camels spawn naturally when Desert Villages generate

Camels can be tempted by holding Cactus

Feed Cactus to Camels to breed them

Camels are tall

Most hostile mobs will not be able to reach you when you are on a Camel

They can walk over Fences and Walls

Camels randomly sit down and while sitting, it is difficult to convince them to move

Camels can either walk slowly or sprint quickly

They can also dash forward but will lose stamina for a while when doing so

Smithing

Smithing Tables have been redesigned into a workstation for physical equipment upgrades and modifications

Netherite equipment

Netherite equipment crafting now also requires a Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template

Armor trims

You can now visually customize your armor with a variety of unique trims at the Smithing Table

Armor trims are purely visual with no gameplay benefits

Armor trims can be applied to Helmets, Chestplates, Leggings and Boots

Armor Trim Smithing Templates can be found all throughout the world, and each of the structures contain their own unique Smithing Templates

Smithing Templates are found in chests in their respective structure

Some Armor Trim Smithing Templates are rarer than others, so be on the lookout for them to impress your friends!

Some Armor Trim Smithing Templates are rarer than others, so be on the lookout for them to impress your friends! An armor trim has two properties: a pattern and a material

The viable ingredients you can use to define the color of your armor trim are the following:

Iron, Copper, Gold, Lapis, Emerald, Diamond, Netherite, Redstone, Amethyst, Quartz

Cherry groves

Added a new Cherry Grove biome, with pretty cherry blossom trees. The biome can be found in the mountains, in similar places as Meadows. The update added a new Cherry wood set, with all the corresponding wooden things you can craft from it.

Bamboo wood

Added a new Bamboo wood set, with all the corresponding wooden things you can craft from it. A block of Bamboo can be crafted from 9 Bamboo and can be stripped like other wood logs.

Chiseled bookshelf

A new, chiseled variation of the Bookshelf.

Crafted with 6 planks and 3 wooden slabs

Can store Books, Book and Quills, Written Books, Enchanted Books, and Knowledge Books

Hanging signs

Hanging Signs are a more expensive version of normal Signs and can be hung up.

Signs

The following changes have been made for both Signs and Hanging Signs.

Sign text can now be edited after being placed in the world

Both sides of the Sign can now have separate text and colors, allowing for further customization options

Signs can now also be waxed with Honeycomb, preventing any further edits to its text

Opening the sign edit screen in singleplayer no longer pauses the game

Calibrated Sculk Sensors

A new variant of Sculk Sensors that allows you to filter vibrations based on their frequency level.

New music

Added the following new music tracks by Aaron Cherof to Cherry Groves, Desert, Jungle, Badlands, and Flower Forest biomes:

A Familiar Room

Bromeliad

Crescent Dunes

Echo in the Wind

Added a new music disc with the track “Relic” by Aaron Cherof, found in Trail Ruins

Advancements

Smells Interesting: Obtain a Sniffer Egg

Little Sniffs: Feed a Snifflet (requires Smells interesting)

Planting the Past: Plant any Sniffer seed (requires Little sniffs)

Respecting the Remnants: Brush a Suspicious block to obtain a Pottery Sherd

Careful Restoration: Make a Decorated Pot out of 4 Pottery Sherds (requires Respecting the Remnants)

Crafting a New Look: Craft a trimmed armor at a Smithing Table

Smithing with Style: Apply these Trim Smithing Templates at least once: Spire, Snout, Rib, Ward, Silence, Vex, Tide, Wayfinder (requires Crafting a New Look)

The Power of Books: Read the power signal of a Chiseled Bookshelf using a Comparator

Changes

Changes to Sculk Sensor block behaviors

Vibration frequencies of many actions in the game have been tweaked

Colored Wool, Carpets and Beds can now be dyed to any other color

Replaceable blocks no longer block the connection between enchanting tables and bookshelves

Wither effect particle and Potion of Slow Falling color have been adjusted to make them more distinguishable

Updated step sounds

Updated Advancements

The main menu background is now a Trails & Tales panorama

Updated the Minecraft Java Edition logo

Updated the Minecraft Realms logo

The game’s application icon has been updated

This will be a Grass Block in release versions, and a Dirt Block in snapshot versions

Updated the credits

Added the ability to scroll upwards by pressing the up arrow key

The game will now display a message box on startup if user enabled text-to-speech functionality, but it is not available

Removed Herobrine

For more details on the nitty gritty, check out the whole 1.20 update post on the Minecraft website.

If you want to play Minecraft on mobile, you can also download it on Google Play and the App Store. We also have a guide for how to play Minecraft: Pocket Edition on PC, and a guide for Minecraft Earth updates, just in case you fancy playing one of the best location based games on mobile.