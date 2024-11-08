We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Key To The City rewards

The Monopoly Go Key To The City tournament lasts for more than two days and is the perfect opportunity to stock up on dice and cash.

Monopoly Go Key To The City: A robot facing forward with prize drop tokens falling around it
Monopoly Go 

It’s time for another tournament in Scopely’s popular mobile game. The Monopoly Go Key To The City event, as with most in-game activities, is a great way to pick up some extra dice, sticker packs, cash, high rollers, cash boosts, and prize drop tokens, the latter of which leads to further rewards.

To get your goodies, you need to keep moving around the board, so make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get as many rolls as you can. As a new partner event – Amazing Partners – is coming up, it’s also a good time to visit the official Monopoly Go Discord so you can find some teammates. Who knows, they might even trade some Monopoly Go stickers with you.

All the Monopoly Go Key To The City rewards

Below we have a table that lists all the Monopoly Go Key To The City rewards, the level you receive them at, and what points you need to reach them. The event lasts for more than two days, kicking off at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on November 8 and concluding at 2:59pm ET / 7:59pm GMT on November 10.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Key To The City rewards:

Key To The City level Points needed Reward
One Five Five prize drop tokens
Two Ten 25 dice
Three 15 One green sticker pack
Four 40 45 dice
Five 20 Eight prize drop tokens
Six 25 One green sticker pack
Seven 35 35 dice
Eight 40 15 prize drop tokens
Nine 170 160 dice
Ten 50 Cash
11 55 20 prize drop tokens
12 50 One yellow sticker pack
13 420 375 dice
14 55 35 prize drop tokens
15 60 Five-minute high roller
16 70 One yellow sticker pack
17 650 550 dice
18 85 50 prize drop tokens
19 95 100 dice
20 110 Cash
21 125 One pink sticker pack
22 1,150 950 dice
23 130 75 prize drop tokens
24 140 One pink sticker pack
25 155 Cash
26 700 550 dice
27 170 80 prize drop tokens
28 200 Cash
29 280 220 dice
30 220 Ten-minute cash boost
31 275 One blue sticker pack
32 1.8k 1.3k dice
33 350 85 prize drop tokens
34 400 Ten-minute high roller
35 1k 725 dice
36 700 Cash
37 2.2k 1.6k dice
38 600 110 prize drop tokens
39 650 One blue sticker pack
40 700 Cash
41 2.7k 1.9k dice
42 800 120 prize drop tokens
43 900 40-minute mega heist
44 1k Cash
45 1.7k One purple sticker pack
46 1.5k 135 prize drop tokens
47 4.4k 3k dice
48 1.4k One purple sticker pack
49 1.7k Cash
50 9k One purple sticker pack and 8k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Key To The City?

To get point tokens in the Monopoly Go Key To The City tournament, you need to land on the chance and utility tiles. Doing so rewards you with those precious tokens, and you can increase the number you receive by using a multiplier.

While it’s easiest to put auto-roll on, it’s best to play manually if you can, upping and lowering the multiplier as you go around the board, increasing it as you approach the required tiles; this helps to save some dice so you can keep going for longer.

