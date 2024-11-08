All Monopoly Go Key To The City rewards

It’s time for another tournament in Scopely’s popular mobile game. The Monopoly Go Key To The City event, as with most in-game activities, is a great way to pick up some extra dice, sticker packs, cash, high rollers, cash boosts, and prize drop tokens, the latter of which leads to further rewards.
To get your goodies, you need to keep moving around the board, so make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get as many rolls as you can. As a new partner event – Amazing Partners – is coming up, it’s also a good time to visit the official Monopoly Go Discord so you can find some teammates. Who knows, they might even trade some Monopoly Go stickers with you.
All the Monopoly Go Key To The City rewards
Below we have a table that lists all the Monopoly Go Key To The City rewards, the level you receive them at, and what points you need to reach them. The event lasts for more than two days, kicking off at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on November 8 and concluding at 2:59pm ET / 7:59pm GMT on November 10.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Key To The City rewards:
|Key To The City level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|Five prize drop tokens
|Two
|Ten
|25 dice
|Three
|15
|One green sticker pack
|Four
|40
|45 dice
|Five
|20
|Eight prize drop tokens
|Six
|25
|One green sticker pack
|Seven
|35
|35 dice
|Eight
|40
|15 prize drop tokens
|Nine
|170
|160 dice
|Ten
|50
|Cash
|11
|55
|20 prize drop tokens
|12
|50
|One yellow sticker pack
|13
|420
|375 dice
|14
|55
|35 prize drop tokens
|15
|60
|Five-minute high roller
|16
|70
|One yellow sticker pack
|17
|650
|550 dice
|18
|85
|50 prize drop tokens
|19
|95
|100 dice
|20
|110
|Cash
|21
|125
|One pink sticker pack
|22
|1,150
|950 dice
|23
|130
|75 prize drop tokens
|24
|140
|One pink sticker pack
|25
|155
|Cash
|26
|700
|550 dice
|27
|170
|80 prize drop tokens
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|280
|220 dice
|30
|220
|Ten-minute cash boost
|31
|275
|One blue sticker pack
|32
|1.8k
|1.3k dice
|33
|350
|85 prize drop tokens
|34
|400
|Ten-minute high roller
|35
|1k
|725 dice
|36
|700
|Cash
|37
|2.2k
|1.6k dice
|38
|600
|110 prize drop tokens
|39
|650
|One blue sticker pack
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2.7k
|1.9k dice
|42
|800
|120 prize drop tokens
|43
|900
|40-minute mega heist
|44
|1k
|Cash
|45
|1.7k
|One purple sticker pack
|46
|1.5k
|135 prize drop tokens
|47
|4.4k
|3k dice
|48
|1.4k
|One purple sticker pack
|49
|1.7k
|Cash
|50
|9k
|One purple sticker pack and 8k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Key To The City?
To get point tokens in the Monopoly Go Key To The City tournament, you need to land on the chance and utility tiles. Doing so rewards you with those precious tokens, and you can increase the number you receive by using a multiplier.
While it’s easiest to put auto-roll on, it’s best to play manually if you can, upping and lowering the multiplier as you go around the board, increasing it as you approach the required tiles; this helps to save some dice so you can keep going for longer.
If you get all of the Monopoly Go Key To The City rewards and want even more goodies, check out our Coin Master free spins, Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes, and COD Mobile codes guides.