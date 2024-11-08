All Monopoly Go Key To The City rewards

It’s time for another tournament in Scopely’s popular mobile game. The Monopoly Go Key To The City event, as with most in-game activities, is a great way to pick up some extra dice, sticker packs, cash, high rollers, cash boosts, and prize drop tokens, the latter of which leads to further rewards.

To get your goodies, you need to keep moving around the board, so make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get as many rolls as you can. As a new partner event – Amazing Partners – is coming up, it’s also a good time to visit the official Monopoly Go Discord so you can find some teammates. Who knows, they might even trade some Monopoly Go stickers with you.

All the Monopoly Go Key To The City rewards

Below we have a table that lists all the Monopoly Go Key To The City rewards, the level you receive them at, and what points you need to reach them. The event lasts for more than two days, kicking off at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on November 8 and concluding at 2:59pm ET / 7:59pm GMT on November 10.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Key To The City rewards:

Key To The City level Points needed Reward One Five Five prize drop tokens Two Ten 25 dice Three 15 One green sticker pack Four 40 45 dice Five 20 Eight prize drop tokens Six 25 One green sticker pack Seven 35 35 dice Eight 40 15 prize drop tokens Nine 170 160 dice Ten 50 Cash 11 55 20 prize drop tokens 12 50 One yellow sticker pack 13 420 375 dice 14 55 35 prize drop tokens 15 60 Five-minute high roller 16 70 One yellow sticker pack 17 650 550 dice 18 85 50 prize drop tokens 19 95 100 dice 20 110 Cash 21 125 One pink sticker pack 22 1,150 950 dice 23 130 75 prize drop tokens 24 140 One pink sticker pack 25 155 Cash 26 700 550 dice 27 170 80 prize drop tokens 28 200 Cash 29 280 220 dice 30 220 Ten-minute cash boost 31 275 One blue sticker pack 32 1.8k 1.3k dice 33 350 85 prize drop tokens 34 400 Ten-minute high roller 35 1k 725 dice 36 700 Cash 37 2.2k 1.6k dice 38 600 110 prize drop tokens 39 650 One blue sticker pack 40 700 Cash 41 2.7k 1.9k dice 42 800 120 prize drop tokens 43 900 40-minute mega heist 44 1k Cash 45 1.7k One purple sticker pack 46 1.5k 135 prize drop tokens 47 4.4k 3k dice 48 1.4k One purple sticker pack 49 1.7k Cash 50 9k One purple sticker pack and 8k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Key To The City?

To get point tokens in the Monopoly Go Key To The City tournament, you need to land on the chance and utility tiles. Doing so rewards you with those precious tokens, and you can increase the number you receive by using a multiplier.

While it’s easiest to put auto-roll on, it’s best to play manually if you can, upping and lowering the multiplier as you go around the board, increasing it as you approach the required tiles; this helps to save some dice so you can keep going for longer.

If you get all of the Monopoly Go Key To The City rewards and want even more goodies, check out our Coin Master free spins, Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade codes, and COD Mobile codes guides.