Continuing Monopoly’s winter-themed events is the Monopoly Go Ski Stars tournament, where plenty of rewards await you. This is another passive tournament, so it’s easy to snap up the freebies as you roll your way around the board.

If you’re running low, we can help you grab some free Monopoly Go dice. It’s a good idea to add some friends in the game, too, as you can swap Monopoly Go stickers and send Monopoly Go stars to each other.

What is the Monopoly Go Ski Stars event?

The Ski Stars event is on now until January 24, 2024, and all it requires you to do is roll the dice and move around the game board. As you land on certain tiles, you collect skis, which translate to points and up your level.

Along with the usual cash, sticker packs, and dice, you can get pickaxes to use during the Monopoly Go Jungle Treasures event right now, too.

All the Monopoly Go Ski Stars rewards

Here are all the Ski Stars rewards available:

Monopoly Go Ski Stars task level Points needed Reward One Three Ten dice rolls Two 10 Three pickaxe tokens Three 10 Sticker pack Four 10 Cash Five 60 100 dice rolls Six 15 Three pickaxe tokens Seven 20 Cash Eight 25 Ten-minute cash grab Nine 20 Five pickaxe tokens Ten 150 225 dice rolls 11 25 Sticker pack 12 30 Six pickaxe tokens 13 40 Cash 14 45 Seven pickaxe tokens 15 400 500 dice rolls 16 45 11 pickaxe tokens 17 50 Sticker pack 18 55 Cash 19 60 13 pickaxe tokens 20 800 850 dice rolls 21 60 Sticker pack 22 65 15 pickaxe tokens 23 70 70 dice rolls 24 80 Cash 25 1.2k 1.1k dice rolls 26 90 Ten-minute high roller 27 100 19 pickaxe tokens 28 115 Sticker pack 29 140 140 dice rolls 30 1k Cash 31 200 Sticker pack 32 250 200 dice rolls 33 300 26 pickaxe tokens 34 350 Cash 35 1.6k 1.4k dice rolls 36 500 Five-minute cash boost 37 550 Sticker pack 38 700 Cash 39 800 30 pickaxe tokens 40 2.5k 2k dice rolls 41 900 15-minute high roller 42 950 Cash 43 1k 45 pickaxe tokens 44 1.1k 600 dice rolls 45 2k Cash 46 1.15k 650 dice rolls 47 1.2k Sticker pack 48 1.3k 65 pickaxe tokens 49 1.4k Cash 50 6.2k 6k dice rolls and a sticker pack

For more of today’s goodies, here are the new Coin Master free spins, a stack of Bingo Blitz free credits, and all the Wordscapes answers if you get a bit stuck figuring out the world puzzle of the day.