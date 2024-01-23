All the Monopoly Go Ski Stars rewards

Continuing Monopoly’s winter-themed events is the Monopoly Go Ski Stars tournament, where plenty of rewards await you. This is another passive tournament, so it’s easy to snap up the freebies as you roll your way around the board.

What is the Monopoly Go Ski Stars event?

The Ski Stars event is on now until January 24, 2024, and all it requires you to do is roll the dice and move around the game board. As you land on certain tiles, you collect skis, which translate to points and up your level.

Along with the usual cash, sticker packs, and dice, you can get pickaxes to use during the Monopoly Go Jungle Treasures event right now, too.

All the Monopoly Go Ski Stars rewards

Here are all the Ski Stars rewards available:

Monopoly Go Ski Stars task level Points needed Reward
One Three Ten dice rolls
Two 10 Three pickaxe tokens
Three 10 Sticker pack
Four 10 Cash
Five 60 100 dice rolls
Six 15 Three pickaxe tokens
Seven 20 Cash
Eight 25 Ten-minute cash grab
Nine 20 Five pickaxe tokens
Ten 150 225 dice rolls
11 25 Sticker pack
12 30 Six pickaxe tokens
13 40 Cash
14 45 Seven pickaxe tokens
15 400 500 dice rolls
16 45 11 pickaxe tokens
17 50 Sticker pack
18 55 Cash
19 60 13 pickaxe tokens
20 800 850 dice rolls
21 60 Sticker pack
22 65 15 pickaxe tokens
23 70 70 dice rolls
24 80 Cash
25 1.2k 1.1k dice rolls
26 90 Ten-minute high roller
27 100 19 pickaxe tokens
28 115 Sticker pack
29 140 140 dice rolls
30 1k Cash
31 200 Sticker pack
32 250 200 dice rolls
33 300 26 pickaxe tokens
34 350 Cash
35 1.6k 1.4k dice rolls
36 500 Five-minute cash boost
37 550 Sticker pack
38 700 Cash
39 800 30 pickaxe tokens
40 2.5k 2k dice rolls
41 900 15-minute high roller
42 950 Cash
43 1k 45 pickaxe tokens
44 1.1k 600 dice rolls
45 2k Cash
46 1.15k 650 dice rolls
47 1.2k Sticker pack
48 1.3k 65 pickaxe tokens
49 1.4k Cash
50 6.2k 6k dice rolls and a sticker pack

