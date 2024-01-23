Continuing Monopoly’s winter-themed events is the Monopoly Go Ski Stars tournament, where plenty of rewards await you. This is another passive tournament, so it’s easy to snap up the freebies as you roll your way around the board.
If you’re running low, we can help you grab some free Monopoly Go dice. It’s a good idea to add some friends in the game, too, as you can swap Monopoly Go stickers and send Monopoly Go stars to each other.
What is the Monopoly Go Ski Stars event?
The Ski Stars event is on now until January 24, 2024, and all it requires you to do is roll the dice and move around the game board. As you land on certain tiles, you collect skis, which translate to points and up your level.
Along with the usual cash, sticker packs, and dice, you can get pickaxes to use during the Monopoly Go Jungle Treasures event right now, too.
All the Monopoly Go Ski Stars rewards
Here are all the Ski Stars rewards available:
|Monopoly Go Ski Stars task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Three
|Ten dice rolls
|Two
|10
|Three pickaxe tokens
|Three
|10
|Sticker pack
|Four
|10
|Cash
|Five
|60
|100 dice rolls
|Six
|15
|Three pickaxe tokens
|Seven
|20
|Cash
|Eight
|25
|Ten-minute cash grab
|Nine
|20
|Five pickaxe tokens
|Ten
|150
|225 dice rolls
|11
|25
|Sticker pack
|12
|30
|Six pickaxe tokens
|13
|40
|Cash
|14
|45
|Seven pickaxe tokens
|15
|400
|500 dice rolls
|16
|45
|11 pickaxe tokens
|17
|50
|Sticker pack
|18
|55
|Cash
|19
|60
|13 pickaxe tokens
|20
|800
|850 dice rolls
|21
|60
|Sticker pack
|22
|65
|15 pickaxe tokens
|23
|70
|70 dice rolls
|24
|80
|Cash
|25
|1.2k
|1.1k dice rolls
|26
|90
|Ten-minute high roller
|27
|100
|19 pickaxe tokens
|28
|115
|Sticker pack
|29
|140
|140 dice rolls
|30
|1k
|Cash
|31
|200
|Sticker pack
|32
|250
|200 dice rolls
|33
|300
|26 pickaxe tokens
|34
|350
|Cash
|35
|1.6k
|1.4k dice rolls
|36
|500
|Five-minute cash boost
|37
|550
|Sticker pack
|38
|700
|Cash
|39
|800
|30 pickaxe tokens
|40
|2.5k
|2k dice rolls
|41
|900
|15-minute high roller
|42
|950
|Cash
|43
|1k
|45 pickaxe tokens
|44
|1.1k
|600 dice rolls
|45
|2k
|Cash
|46
|1.15k
|650 dice rolls
|47
|1.2k
|Sticker pack
|48
|1.3k
|65 pickaxe tokens
|49
|1.4k
|Cash
|50
|6.2k
|6k dice rolls and a sticker pack
For more of today’s goodies, here are the new Coin Master free spins, a stack of Bingo Blitz free credits, and all the Wordscapes answers if you get a bit stuck figuring out the world puzzle of the day.