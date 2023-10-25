Is Mortal Kombat 1 crossplay available?

Mortal Kombat 1 crossplay is a neat feature that allows you to go up against fighters from different platforms. So, if you want to broaden your pool of victims, you want to know all about it, and that’s what we’re here for. In this guide, we explain what MK1 crossplay is and how to enable it, as well as answer a pressing question – is there Mortal Kombat 1 cross-progression?

Anyway, onto what you need to know about Mortal Kombat 1 crossplay.

Does Mortal Kombat 1 have crossplay?

While Mortkal Kombat 1 crossplay is not available at launch, a tweet from Wario64 features a picture from the MK1 FAQ page showing that MK1 crossplay is coming post-launch. So, with any luck, it isn’t long until you can test your might against your buddies regardless of their platform.

How do I enable Mortal Kombat 1 crossplay?

Until the game releases and the feature arrives, we can’t say how to enable Mortal Kombat 1 crossplay. However, we’ll update this guide as soon as we know how.

Does Mortal Kombat 1 have cross-progression?

NetherRealms plans to add MK1 cross-progression support post-launch. As soon as it becomes available, we’ll be sure to update this guide to tell you how to enable it.

