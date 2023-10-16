New MK1 trailer shows you can mimic a fraction of Omni-Man’s power

Mortal Kombat’s Omni-Man is the first character to arrive courtesy of the Kombat Pack, with J. K. Simmons reprising his role as the character.

Mortal Kombat 1's Omni-Man stood with his arms crossed and a smirk on his face
Mortal Kombat 1

“Look what they need to mimic a fraction of our power,” those are the words I imagine Mortal Kombat 1’s Omni-Man to declare when he lands in-game. Thanks to the latest MK1 trailer, you can see just how powerful Invincible’s father is, and it’s certainly evident that the heroes and villains of Mortal Kombat 1 need to watch out as Omni-Man is here to beat them into a pulp – just look at what he does to Liu Kang.

The first of the Mortal Kombat 1 kombat pack characters, Omni-Man, comes from the Image Universe, making his official appearance as the father of Invincible in the comic series of the same name. As an alien living on Earth, Omni-Man lives his life as an ordinary human under the guise of Nolan Grayson. However, he’s actually a superhero, the most powerful hero on the planet.

His massive power is evident in the Mortal Kombat 1 trailer, as he beats Fire God Liu Kang into a pulp. Throughout the clip, you get a sneak peek at his x-ray move and fatalities, yet it leaves just enough out for the majority of his moveset to be a surprise. The Kombat Pack is starting strong in Mortal Kombat 1, and given the likes of Quan Chi are in the pipeline, that trend is likely to continue.

MK1 Omni-Man release date speculation

Omni-Man arrives in Mortal Kombat 1 next month, but NetherRealm and WB Games have yet to give a precise date. No matter what, we don’t have a long wait until we can play as the all-powerful hero.

