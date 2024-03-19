We’ve already seen our fair share of flagships in 2024, but another is arriving soon with the Motorola Edge 50 Pro launch. However, this initial launch is just for the Indian market, so you may have to wait a while yet if you’re eagerly anticipating the next generation of Motorola smartphones.

Motorola has confirmed the launch of the Edge 50 Pro in India on April 3 via social media. The brand has also teased what to anticipate from the new device via X and Indian retailer Flipkart, including AI features for image editing, a 6.7-inch pOLED display, and 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It certainly sounds like something destined for our list of the best Motorola phones in 2024.

While the Motorola India socials have offered a few insights into what to expect from the phone, a Chinese leak reported by GSM Arena points to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset as the one powering the fresh flagship. This inclusion is particularly exciting as we haven’t seen the 8s Gen 3 in action yet, so we’ve little idea how it compares to last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in a real-world setting. Still, Motorola hasn’t confirmed the use of the new chipset yet, and some believe it’ll be the 8 Gen 3 rather than the latest version inside the Edge 50 Pro. We’ll know for sure soon enough.

In classic Motorola fashion, the name of this phone differs across multiple regions. In Europe and India, it’s the Motorola Edge 50 Pro; in the US, it’s the Edge+ (2024); and in China, it’s the X50 Ultra. There may be small differences between each device, but we expect them all to use the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and for any changes to be mainly cosmetic. Hopefully, we’ll find out for sure before too long, but it’s currently unclear when to expect a global launch.

There you have it, all you need to know about the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Pro launch in India.