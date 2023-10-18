Muscle Legends codes October 2023

Looking for Muscle Legends codes? You’re in the right place. Muscle Legends allows you to become the toughest, buffest, most muscle-bound Robloxian of all time. If you love working out, learning new skills, competing against other players in the arena, and even collecting cute and tough pets, this Roblox game is definitely the one for you. For those of you who are new to the world of brawn, or even if you’re well-versed in all things butch, our Muscle Legends codes list will give you some extra strength and gems.

Here are the latest Muscle Legends codes

Active codes:

epicreward500 – 500 gems

– 500 gems MillionWarriors – strength boost

– strength boost frostgems10 – 10K gems

– 10K gems Musclestorm50 – 1500 strength

– 1500 strength spacegems50 – 5000 gems

– 5000 gems megalift50 – 250 strength

– 250 strength speedy50 – 250 agility

– 250 agility Skyagility50 – 500 agility

– 500 agility galaxycrystal50 – 5,000 gems

– 5,000 gems supermuscle100 – 200 strength

– 200 strength superpunch100 – 100 strength

– 500 gems launch250 – 250 gems

Expired codes:

There are currently no expired Muscle Legends codes.

What are Muscle Legends codes?

The game’s developer, Scriptbloxian Studios, releases Muscle Legends codes that include strength and gems. Unfortunately, we don’t have a release schedule, but we will keep this page updated, so check back here frequently.

How do I redeem Muscle Legends codes?

It’s easy to redeem Muscle Legends codes. However, if you’re having trouble, simply follow the instructions below.

Open Muscle Legends

Press the ‘Codes’ button on the right side of your screen

Type in the code

Get muscular!

