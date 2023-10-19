Spotify download on iOS, Android, and PC

With our Spotify download guide, you’ll be listening to some cracking tunes or entertaining podcasts on iOS and Android in no time.

Spotify download: a laptop is shown with the Spotify logo visible on its screen, against a yellow background
Our Spotify download guide is here to put some music in your life. So, be you an Android or iOS user, or even someone sitting at a desktop all day, you probably want to know how to perform a Spotify download so that you have some banging tunes to listen to while you work out, chill, play games, or do the boring kind of work that we all have to do. If you’re part of the latter, we suggest Manic Monday by The Bangles or 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton to get you through the day.

Anyway, onto everything you need to know to perform a Spotify download.

How do I download Spotify on iOS? 

To install Spotify on your iPhone or iPad, you need to:

  • Go to the App Store
  • Search for the app
  • Look at its official page
  • Select install

How do I download Spotify on Android? 

A lot of Android devices come with Spotify already installed, but if it’s not, you can download Spotify by:

  • Going to Google Play
  • Searching for the app
  • Going to the official page
  • Tapping the install button

How do I download Spotify on PC? 

You have two options to download Spotify on PC:

There you have it, everything you need to know to perform a Spotify download. If you need some games to play alongside your epic playlists, our best mobile RPGs list has some great suggestions.

