Mystic Messenger Zen – how to get all endings

Ah Mystic Messenger, who doesn’t love a good husbando gathering game? Whilst Mystic Messenger has a whole host of pretty anime boys to choose from, in this article we’ll be focusing on Mystic Messenger’s Zen. We’ll go through who he is, his story, and how to get the good ending.

If you're looking to invite a range of husbandos to your party, check out our Mystic Messenger emails guide to make sure you're on the right track.

Okay, let’s get into everything we know about Mystic Messenger’s Zen.

Who is Mystic Messenger’s Zen?

Zen, whose real name is Hyun Ryu, is one of the casual story main characters of Mystic Messenger. He’s an actor, singer, and dancer – a triple threat. He has long, white hair tied in a ponytail that falls to his lower back. He wears a black turtleneck and a white jacket over the top, black trousers, and black shoes.

How many endings are there for Mystic Messenger’s Zen?

Zen’s story has a total of seven endings. There’s a normal ending that is fairly neutral, three bad story endings, two bad relationship endings, and one good ending.

How do I get all of Mystic Messenger Zen’s endings?

To get all of Zen’s endings, you must first end up on his route after completing the first four days in casual mode. All you need to do for this is make sure to give hearts to Zen by interacting with him across those days.

Normal ending

To get Zen’s normal ending, you just need to get to the party at the end of the story with between zero and nine opened RSVP emails. You can use our Mystic Messenger emails guide to help with this.

Bad story ending one

If you’re aiming for Zen’s bad endings, there’s a few different things you need to do for each one. For the first one, you must pick incorrect answers when chatting with Zen up until the day seven branch point. This will make you seem bored with or hostile towards him and the other RFA members. Bad end one should trigger after one visual novel section and one chat.

Bad story ending two

For the second bad story ending, you need to answer correctly up until the day seven branch point, and then start pushing Zen to quit his job. The bad end should trigger after two visual novels and two chats.

Bad story ending three

The third bad ending occurs just before the end of the story. To get this, you need to answer correctly up until the day nine branch point, and then start picking answers that are hostile towards 707 and the RFA. This bad ending should trigger at the day ten branch point.

Bad relationship ending one

As well as Zen’s role in the overarching story, there’s also the matter of your relationship with him. To get the first bad relationship ending, you need to either:

Score below 30% chat participation with Zen or,

Earn more hearts for another character

Either of these things needs to happen between days five and seven.

Bad relationship ending two

For the second bad relationship ending, you need to pass day seven and then, between days eight and ten, either:

Score below 30% chat participation with Zen or,

Earn more hearts for another character

Good ending

To reach Zen’s good ending, you need to reach the party with ten or more opened RSVP emails, and avoid doing any of the above to trigger bad endings.

There you have it, everything you need to know about Mystic Messenger's Zen.