If you’re a basketball fan who enjoys a bit of PvP action, then we have some exciting news for you. The NBA Infinite release date is just around the corner, with developer Lightspeed Studios and publisher Level Infinite teaming up with the NBA to offer a fully licensed basketball sim full of your favorite stars of the modern game. We’re talking Steph Curry, Nikola Jokić, and the L-Train himself, LeBron James.

Unlike some basketball games, NBA Infinite puts the emphasis squarely on PvP action, with 1v1, 3v3, and 5v5 ranked modes. The 1v1 and 3v3 games take place on a half-court, as you battle it solo or with teammates out against an opponent or a team of opponents. The 5v5 ranked Dynasty mode sees you control a team of ballers in a battle to be the best over two three-minute halves and climb the in-game leaderboard.

To build up to the game’s release, Level Infinite has today announced that stars of the NBA, such as Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, De’Aaron Fox, RJ Barrett, and others, are to be brand ambassadors for NBA Infinite. These players are joined in-game by ESPN commentator Mark Jones, who’s lent his voice to the game to make play-by-play calls as you take on opponents in online play.

When is the NBA Infinite release date?

The NBA Infinite release date is coming on February 17, 2024. If you want to get in on the action as soon as possible, pre-registration is still available, with some goodies on offer to get you off to a good start in this PvP-orientated title. We’ve also put together an NBA Infinite preview, so you can check out some of our early thoughts on what the latest mobile basketball sim has to offer.

There you have it, all you need to know about the upcoming NBA Infinite release date.