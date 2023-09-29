WhatsApp download on iPhone and Android

Phone calls are exhausting and overrated. Sometimes you can say what you need to say in a message, that way you don’t have to listen to any unnecessary gibber-gabber that you don’t much care for. So, we’ve put together this WhatsApp download guide to tell you how you can get the communication app on Android, iOS, or PC, so you can be ready to tap away no matter what platform you prefer to use.

Anyway, onto how you can perform a WhatsApp download.

How do I download WhatsApp on iOS?

To download WhatsApp on iOS, you need to:

Go to the App Store

Search for WhatsApp

Click on it

Hit the install button

How do I download WhatsApp on Android?

To download Instagram on Android, you need to:

Go to Google Play

Search for WhatsApp

Click on it

Hit the install button

How do I download WhatsApp on PC?

To download WhatsApp on PC, you need to:

Open your web browser of choice

Visit the WhatsApp website

Go to the download section

Download the app

There you have it, everything you need to know to perform a WhatsApp download.