WhatsApp download on iPhone and Android

Our WhatsApp download guide is the place to be if you want to talk to your pals without using up any texts or minutes, whether you use iOS Android, or PC.

Whatsapp download: an iphone is visible with the Whatsapp icon visible on the screen
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

How to

Phone calls are exhausting and overrated. Sometimes you can say what you need to say in a message, that way you don’t have to listen to any unnecessary gibber-gabber that you don’t much care for. So, we’ve put together this WhatsApp download guide to tell you how you can get the communication app on Android, iOS, or PC, so you can be ready to tap away no matter what platform you prefer to use.

Alternatively, if it’s a new music streaming service that you’re after, our Spotify download and YouTube Music download guides are a treat, unless you want to share your snapshots, in which case you need to look at our Instagram download content. Heck, why stop there? Complete your media collection with movies and TV shows with a Netflix download.

Anyway, onto how you can perform a WhatsApp download.

YouTube Thumbnail

How do I download WhatsApp on iOS?

To download WhatsApp on iOS, you need to:

  • Go to the App Store
  • Search for WhatsApp
  • Click on it
  • Hit the install button

How do I download WhatsApp on Android?

To download Instagram on Android, you need to:

  • Go to Google Play
  • Search for WhatsApp
  • Click on it
  • Hit the install button

How do I download WhatsApp on PC?

To download WhatsApp on PC, you need to:

  • Open your web browser of choice
  • Visit the WhatsApp website
  • Go to the download section
  • Download the app

There you have it, everything you need to know to perform a WhatsApp download. If you decide you want to try a new game, check out our Genshin Impact download guide.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.