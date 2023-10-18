Netflix is basically everywhere nowadays, and the majority of us only use streaming apps to watch TV and movies. However, it might surprise you to know that the streaming platform isn’t available on every device, which is why we have this Netflix Switch guide to explain whether or not you can access it on the hardware. If you’re a Nintendo fanatic, it makes sense that your Switch is the perfect thing to stream movies and TV like the Cuphead Show on.

Anywho, here’s all you know about Netflix on Nintendo Switch.

Is Netflix on Nintendo Switch?

Sadly no, the streaming service isn’t available on Nintendo Switch, and there’s no word on whether or not it’s coming to the platform in the future.

