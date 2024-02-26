Based on some recent trademark submissions, it looks like another new Hoyoverse game is on the horizon. We also suspect that this next title will break the studio’s recent trend of RPG releases.

According to a post in r/gachagaming (thanks, GamingOnPhone for the tip!), mobile games giant Hoyoverse registered a trademark for a product called “XinBuGuDi (星布谷地)” on February 2, 2024, in China. Weibo and Bilibili accounts under the same name have since appeared, originating from IP addresses in Shanghai, Hoyoverse’s base of operations.

Back in June 2023, various well-known Hoyoverse leakers, including UBatcha, reported on the company’s plans to develop a casual life simulation title to rival games like Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing, and Harvest Moon. As we haven’t heard much else since then, it’s reasonable to assume that the project shares a connection with this new trademark. Plus, preliminary English translations for XinBuGuDi like “Star Cuckoo Valley,” “Starry Sky Valley,” and “Star Cloth Valley” are all extremely similar to ConcernedApe’s farming sim.

For now, we’re still waiting on the Zenless Zone Zero release date, so we doubt Hoyoverse will announce anything official until its latest gacha title is off the ground. As massive fans of farm games here at Pocket Tactics, we’re incredibly intrigued by these whisperings and can’t wait to find out more.

That’s everything we know so far about the new Hoyoverse game. While you’re here, make sure you check out our Genshin Impact codes and Honkai Star Rail codes to grab yourself some extra gacha currency, or our Zenless Zone Zero preview to learn more about life as a Proxy.