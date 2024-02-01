Following some cryptic tweets from founder Carl Pei earlier this month, the impending release of the Nothing Phone (2a) is now official, with the brand combining “some of the most loved Phone (2) features, while ensuring a clear upgrade compared to Phone (1) on every single front.”

Unfortunately, the official update doesn’t give us much to go off besides the statement above, but it sounds like this might be another mid-range device from Nothing. It may well be a more affordable off-shoot of the Nothing Phone (2), with Nothing lending the naming convention from Google Pixel phones like the Pixel 6a and 7a. That’s just speculation, though, so we’re keeping a close eye on the Nothing social media channels for any further updates.

While we don’t yet have any word of an official launch or release date for the Nothing Phone (2a), there’s a chance we might find out more at MWC 2024 later this month. The brand has an event scheduled for February 27 under the name ‘Nothing to See’, and we’re hoping this means a big reveal for the third device from the idiosyncratic smartphone manufacturer.

As well as the confirmed launch of the Nothing Phone (2a), Nothing has revealed the new Glyph Developer Kit. Third-party Android developers can use this software to utilize the Nothing Phone’s iconic Glyph Interface in apps, which is an exciting development, considering our Nothing Phone (2) review highlighted how much more we’d like to see the Glyph in action. Nothing has also made some changes to its internal personnel, and you can check out all the latest in the official update video below.

