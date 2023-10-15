Persona 5 Makoto’s personality, skills, and more

There are many reasons why people love Persona 5 so much, and one of those is the intriguing characters found within, and perhaps one of the most misunderstood of them all is Persona 5 Makoto. To begin with, you’ll likely agree with the opinions of other characters in regards to this hero, but, there’s more to her than meets the eye. That’s why we’ve taken it upon ourselves to put together this guide, so we can give you more of an insight into this enigmatic character, dive deep into her personality, discuss how you can romance her, what skills she has in combat, and who her voice actors are.

Furthermore, if you want to learn more about the other heroes in this world, you can check out our Persona 5 characters, Persona 5 Joker, Persona 5 Futaba, and Persona 5 Ann guides. Furthermore, you should also keep an eye on our Persona 4 Switch release date story to stay up to date with the latest details on the franchise.

Anyway, onto everything you need to know about Persona 5’s Makoto.

Who is Persona 5’s Makoto?

Makoto is a third-year student at Shujin Academy, where she serves as the student council president. She’s the younger sister of detective Sae Niijima, who just so happens to be investigating the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. To begin with, she’s an enemy of the vigilante group, though this isn’t strictly her own choice, and in the end, Makoto does become a member of the ragtag team.

What is Persona 5 Makoto’s personality?

From the outside, people perceive Makoto to be cold, aloof, arrogant, selfish, and somewhat vindictive, especially since many people, including Ann, believe she overlooks the behavior of an abusive teacher, though this isn’t really the case. In actuality, she’s a caring individual that cares about justice, and, as the student president, she’s actually a powerless pawn. She despises the atrocious behavior Suguru Kamoshida displays.

At heart, Makoto is a good and kind person, though make no mistake, she can be bossy and certainly boasts an authoritative aura that demands respect, even if people such as her sister rarely give it.

How do I romance Persona 5’s Makoto?

If Makoto sounds like your kind of girl, you might want to know how to pursue a relationship with her. For starters, you need to progress the game up until palace three, as it does take a while before Makoto makes her mark on the story. Once you complete the Bank of Gluttony, you get access to Makoto’s social link.

While someone like Ann is attracted to kindness, Makoto values knowledge, so you must achieve rank three in this attribute to further your relationship with her. Studying is the best way to do this. Then, you need to not only reach rank six for her social link, but max out charm.

Then, as with any virtual girl, you need a ready supply of gifts to show her you care, so make sure you pick up things like designer perfume, all-purpose vitamins, a flower basket, book covers, and a heart necklace. All of these are sure to win you a few brownie points. After you lavish her with luxuries, it’s time to help her broaden her horizons, aid Makoto so she can get a better understanding of those around her.

After all of this, you just need to remain cool and calm around her. Continue to spend time with Makoto, and make it clear to her that you are, and that you’re going nowhere. Eventually, once you reach rank 10 with her social link, you enter a romance with her.

What are Persona 5 Makoto’s skills?

In combat, Makoto likes to get up close and personal with her knuckle dusters, but she’s equally happy in ranged combat through the use of her revolver. Besides this, Makoto uses her supreme intelligence to her advantage, which also makes her a great strategist.

Who is the voice actor for Persona 5’s Makoto?

Rina Sato serves as Makoto’s Japanese voice actress, while Cherami Leigh takes up the mantle for the English version, and both women reprise their roles in the Persona 5 anime.

There you have it, everything you need to know about Persona 5’s Makoto. If you’re after something else to play, our best Switch RPGs list has some great suggestions.