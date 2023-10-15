Persona 5 Futaba’s personality, skills, and appearances

Welcome to our Persona 5 Futaba guide, a breakdown of everyone’s favorite headphone-wearing character from Atlus’ hit Japanese RPG. After years of begging, fan petitions, and constant barrages of online comments -I feel sorry for the social teams honestly- Persona 5 Royal has finally arrived on Nintendo Switch. So, it’s time to get to know your crew as they get ready to steal your hearts!

In this Persona 5 Futaba guide, we're going to break down exactly who the character is, her skills within the game, and a little bit more about her performances and appearances. Fans have warmed to the young character because of her introverted personality and great style, though she starts to come out of her shell slightly in Persona 5 Strikers.

Here’s everything you need to know about Persona 5’s Futaba.

Who is Persona 5’s Futaba?

A young girl who becomes friends with The Phantom Thieves, Persona 5’s Futaba Sakura is an introvert who barely ever leaves her house or even her room. She is the navigator for the crew, using her many skills from her computer, though she occasionally joins the field later on in Persona 5 Strikers. She doesn’t even attend the same school as The Phantom Thieves, as Futaba has severe social anxiety caused by the loss of her mother Wakaba Isshiki.

Futaba has a distinctly fashionable look, with her headphones constantly on her ears, long black hair, and glasses. She often also wears large black boots and a green winter coat over her clothes. Futaba is quite short compared to the others, though this could be mostly because she is still one of the younger members of The Phantom Thieves.

Because of her age, Futaba can often act quite childish, and she enjoys teasing other members of The Phantom Thieves. As she spends more time helping the team, and after her heart is changed, she begins to gain more confidence and starts to venture out more.

What are Persona 5 Futaba’s skills?

A genius hacker, Futaba Sakura wants to take down troublesome adults, so she helps the Phantom Thieves from afar, before eventually gaining confidence and joining the field. Futaba was a part of a group of genius hackers called the Medjed, who remained anonymous despite getting worldwide acclaim for their hacking prowess. She is an expert at bugging characters’ devices to spy on them, hacking into their phones (not like Piers Morgan), and used illegal means to figure out her Uncle’s financial history. There’s not much she can’t do with a keyboard and a computer!

Who is the voice actor for Persona 5’s Futaba in Persona 5: The Animation?

Futaba appears in Persona 5: The Animation (obviously) and is voiced by Aoi Yuuki, a young actress who is famous for her pop career, as well as her voice-acting roles. Gaming fans may recognize Yuuki as Rita Rossweisse in Honkai Impact 3rd and Lumine in Genshin Impact, while anime lovers will also recognize her as Diane in The Seven Deadly Sins, Madoka Kaname in Puella Magi Madoka Magica, and Mami Nanami in Rent-A-Girlfriend. At age 30, she has already had a prolific career.

What else does Persona 5’s Futaba appear in?

While she is ordinally a shut-in, Futaba has actually appeared in quite a few places. Chief among them are the original appearances and the character’s introduction in Persona 5 and its counterpart Persona 5 Royal. Futaba also popped up in Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth for the 3DS, fulfilling a similar role of the navigator to the core team.

Next Futaba appears in Persona 5 Strikers, where they become slightly more confident and join the group on a summer trip, and I must admit, it’s nice to see her get out of the house more. Finally, Futaba is one of the main characters in Persona 5: The Animation and one of the main characters in Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight.

That's all we have on best girl Futaba for the moment