Persona 5 Yusuke guide

If there’s one thing Persona 5 has, it’s enigmatic characters that beg you to learn more about them. One of these is Persona 5’s Yusuke, a high school student with an immense passion for art. Of course, there’s a bit more to him than that, which is why in our Yusuke guide, we take a deep dive into his psyche, so we can tell you what this character is all about, how he fares in combat, and more.

Anyway, here’s all you need to know about Persona 5’s Yusuke, known by his codename, Fox.

Who is Persona 5’s Yusuke?

Yusuke Kitagawa is a student at Kosei High School, where he has a focus on the arts. He’s not a founding member of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, but he soon joins the ragtag group after he discovers the unfortunate truth of his upbringing. You see, the famous painter Ichiryusai Madarame raised Yusuke as the poor boy’s mother died when he was three. For the longest time, he believed that Madarame did all he could for him, especially as his guardian became his art tutor.

Unfortunately, Madarame has an ulterior motive for his involvement in Yusuke’s upbringing, and that’s to exhibit his artwork with the young man’s name. Not only that, but the man is incredibly abusive and neglectful. The Phantom Thieves of Hearts give Yusuke the chance to pave his own way, and in essence, take his life back.

What is Yusuke’s personality?

It goes without saying that art encompasses who Yusuke is, though this makes him a very perceptive individual, albeit quite eccentric, if you ask us, his quirks add to his unique charm. Furthermore, Yusuke is one of the more level-headed members of the team, and never succumbs to fear or nerves, mainly because he doesn’t see the point, and we have to respect that.

However, by nature, he’s quite a stern individual, which makes him appear somewhat cold and aloof should people display behaviors he disapproves of, which happens quite frequently if we’re honest.

What are Yusuke’s skills?

Besides his fabulous artistic capabilities, Yusuke favors katanas and assault rifles when it comes to combat, feels safe to say he likes the bigger things in life, but equally, it might just be because katanas are cool, and assault rifles get the job done.

Yusuke’s Persona is Goemon, based on Ishikawa Goemon, a famous Japanese outlaw. The figure became known as a sort of ‘Robin Hood’, having stories passed down through generations. The element associated with this Persona is Bufu, also known as ice. Goemon has a mostly physical moveset, however. Yusuke packs the biggest punch out of all the Phantom Thieves due to having the highest physical stat on top of Goemon’s moves.

While we’re on the topic of skills, let’s look at Yusuke’s confidant arcana. He signifies the Emperor, and can unlock some pretty handy talents as you rank up his confidant level, like the duplication of skill cards of all levels.



There you have it, everything you need to know about Persona 5's Yusuke.