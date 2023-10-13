This blocky dungeon crawler is brimming with animals to help you along on your quest, from imps to mechanical bears, and so much more. That’s where these Pet Quest RPG codes come in so you can get boosts and even better pets as you traverse the Robloxian world.

Roblox isn’t slowing down any time soon, and we’ve got guides to prove it. Here’s how to get more Royale High diamonds, the Royale High answers for coveted halo items, and some Striker Odyssey codes for a different type of game.

New Pet Quest RPG codes

Here are all the active Pet Quest RPG codes:

UPDATE4 – five spins

– five spins RUSSOTALKS – luck boost

– luck boost 3000LIKEZ – luck boost

– luck boost 4THOFJULY – luck boost

– luck boost darkroseuk – double gem boost

– double gem boost sisterguard – 5k gems

– 5k gems wise – ten-minute luck boost

– ten-minute luck boost notdark – ten-minute luck boost

– ten-minute luck boost exible – ten-minute gem boost

– ten-minute gem boost crazyfox – 15-minute luck boost

– 15-minute luck boost QuinPlay – 5k coins

Expired codes:

1500LIKES

1KLIKES

sub2accemption

RELEASE

SMALLUPD

500LIKES

How do I redeem Pet Quest RPG codes?

Here’s how to use these codes in Pet Quest RPG:

Open up Pet Quest RPG in Roblox

Click the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen

Type in or paste the codes one at a time

Hit redeem

And there you have it – free stuff.

What are Pet Quest RPG codes?

Pet Quest codes are strings of words and letters that you can redeem for specific prizes in the game. They’re made by the developer and you can only use them once to get money, gems, boosts, and more. The developer Fantastic! Games release codes to celebrate milestones such as users and likes, or holidays.

Take a look at the Stand Proud codes, Shadow Boxing Fights codes, and Anime Tales codes guides on Pocket Tactics for a whole new world of free items, boosts, cash, and more.