October 13, 2023: We checked for new Pet Quest RPG codes.
This blocky dungeon crawler is brimming with animals to help you along on your quest, from imps to mechanical bears, and so much more. That’s where these Pet Quest RPG codes come in so you can get boosts and even better pets as you traverse the Robloxian world.
New Pet Quest RPG codes
Here are all the active Pet Quest RPG codes:
- UPDATE4 – five spins
- RUSSOTALKS – luck boost
- 3000LIKEZ – luck boost
- 4THOFJULY – luck boost
- darkroseuk – double gem boost
- sisterguard – 5k gems
- wise – ten-minute luck boost
- notdark – ten-minute luck boost
- exible – ten-minute gem boost
- crazyfox – 15-minute luck boost
- QuinPlay – 5k coins
Expired codes:
- 1500LIKES
- 1KLIKES
- sub2accemption
- RELEASE
- SMALLUPD
- 500LIKES
How do I redeem Pet Quest RPG codes?
Here’s how to use these codes in Pet Quest RPG:
- Open up Pet Quest RPG in Roblox
- Click the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen
- Type in or paste the codes one at a time
- Hit redeem
And there you have it – free stuff.
What are Pet Quest RPG codes?
Pet Quest codes are strings of words and letters that you can redeem for specific prizes in the game. They’re made by the developer and you can only use them once to get money, gems, boosts, and more. The developer Fantastic! Games release codes to celebrate milestones such as users and likes, or holidays.
