Pet Quest RPG codes

Start your adventure with these Roblox Pet Quest RPG codes for luck boosts, coins, gems, and many more helpful items to hatch you some new pets.

Pet Quest RPG codes: a bunch of mystical monsters holding weapons
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

October 13, 2023: We checked for new Pet Quest RPG codes.

This blocky dungeon crawler is brimming with animals to help you along on your quest, from imps to mechanical bears, and so much more. That’s where these Pet Quest RPG codes come in so you can get boosts and even better pets as you traverse the Robloxian world.

Roblox isn’t slowing down any time soon, and we’ve got guides to prove it. Here’s how to get more Royale High diamonds, the Royale High answers for coveted halo items, and some Striker Odyssey codes for a different type of game.

New Pet Quest RPG codes

Here are all the active Pet Quest RPG codes:

  • UPDATE4 – five spins
  • RUSSOTALKS – luck boost
  • 3000LIKEZ – luck boost
  • 4THOFJULY – luck boost
  • darkroseuk – double gem boost
  • sisterguard – 5k gems
  • wise – ten-minute luck boost
  • notdark – ten-minute luck boost
  • exible – ten-minute gem boost
  • crazyfox – 15-minute luck boost
  • QuinPlay – 5k coins

Expired codes:

  • 1500LIKES
  • 1KLIKES
  • sub2accemption
  • RELEASE
  • SMALLUPD
  • 500LIKES

How to redeem Pet Quest RPG codes in Roblox

How do I redeem Pet Quest RPG codes?

Here’s how to use these codes in Pet Quest RPG:

  • Open up Pet Quest RPG in Roblox
  • Click the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen
  • Type in or paste the codes one at a time
  • Hit redeem

And there you have it – free stuff.

What are Pet Quest RPG codes?

Pet Quest codes are strings of words and letters that you can redeem for specific prizes in the game. They’re made by the developer and you can only use them once to get money, gems, boosts, and more. The developer Fantastic! Games release codes to celebrate milestones such as users and likes, or holidays.

Take a look at the Stand Proud codes, Shadow Boxing Fights codes, and Anime Tales codes guides on Pocket Tactics for a whole new world of free items, boosts, cash, and more.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.