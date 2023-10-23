Royale High answers – Halloween halo answers 2023

Wanna get your hands on a brand new and shiny halo in Royale High? Then look no further, as here are the Royale High answers to best ensure you have a shot at getting the Dark Fairy halo in the Roblox game. Answers and stories change each season, so keep checking back for new answers every few months so you don’t miss out on halo drops.

Let’s fly into our list of the right Royale High answers.

Royale High Halloween halo answers

Below are the best options to choose to get a Dark Fairy halo in Royale High from the fountain. All these answers can give diamonds or XP, too, as there’s only a 10% chance of getting a halo item.

Story Answer Choose what to do at the Eveningfall Festival A, B, D Make a purchase from the mysterious vendor C Help Poppy choose a theme D Choose a candy apple A, D Choose a candle C Choose which wisp to follow B, C Follow a colorful leaf A Decide to go apple picking A Fix the curse of the Rainy Day classroom D Find a crow with a letter A, B Choose a free drink D Choose one of four paths in the forest B Find the source of the howl A, C Help a squirrel and meet the Nature Fairy D Choose an outfit from the Dark Fairy C

What are Royale High answers?

These answers relate to stories you get when wishing at the Fountain of Dreams in Royale High. Each story is randomly given to you and has four different answers to choose from. One answer has a higher chance of giving you a halo item, but all answers can give XP, diamonds, or nothing. Some answers can actually take diamonds off you so keep to our list of safe choices.

How do I use Royale High answers?

To test out these answers and try your luck, follow these steps:

Open up Royale High in Roblox

Teleport to Divinia Park

Head to the fountain in the middle of the park

Click the fountain and make a wish

Read the story and choose the correct answer from the table above

Then, you get a gift of – hopefully – a halo. Note that you can only answer one story every two hours, as the fountain needs to recharge energy.

