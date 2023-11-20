Pet Simulator 99 release date hatches onto Roblox soon

Prepare your kennels and litter trays because the Pet Simulator 99 release date is on the horizon. This new Roblox pet game comes from Big Games, the creators of Pet Simulator X, and looks to improve on the game’s mega-popular formula.

The pet games market on Roblox is pretty saturated already, but judging by the trailer, Big Games’ newest project takes what we already know and love about the genre and improves it, adding a bunch of new pets, a clean UI, more free-to-play options, and heaps more. The trailer already has over 700k views after just one day and features plenty of positive comments from enthusiastic fans who can’t wait to hop in and give it a go.

Pet Simulator 99’s gameplay appears to combine a huge range of features from some of the most fun Roblox games out there, dedicating more space to actual play rather than just trading. Just from the trailer, we can see time trials, obstacle courses, and of course, plenty of pet-hatching fun.

When is the Pet Simulator 99 release date?

Pet Simulator 99 releases on Roblox on December 1, 2023, at 09:00 PST/11:00 CST/12:00 EST. You can find a countdown on the official website, and follow and favorite the experience on Roblox to be notified of the launch.

That's everything we know about the Pet Simulator 99 release date.