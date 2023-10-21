Rarity Factory Tycoon codes October 2023

If you love collecting rare and powerful orbs while making money at the same time, our Rarity Factory Tycoon codes are here to help you along the way. Kickstart your orb factory enterprise with helpful luck and money boosts that don’t dig into your Robux stash. Save this page if you’re a big fan of Rarity Factory Tycoon to make the most of these codes.

Rarity Factory Tycoon codes

Active codes:

refresh – 3x money for five minutes (new!)

Expired codes:

EASTER

12klikes

stpatricks

rftx

xmas2022

5klikes

2klikes

1kccu

halloween

1klikes

1kmembers

release

50kvisits

500favorites

10kvisits

100likes

What are Rarity Factory Tycoon codes?

Rarity Factory Tycoon codes are special keywords that the developer creates to grant players special rewards for playing the game. They usually release codes to celebrate hitting certain milestones like a specific number of likes or visitors, or to recognise holidays like Easter and Halloween. We’ll gather all the latest codes in this guide for you so you can find them all in one place.

How do I redeem Rarity Factory Tycoon codes?

Redeeming Rarity Factory Tycoon codes is simple. All you need to do is:

Boot up Rarity Factory Tycoon in Roblox

Click on Codes on the left side of the screen

Copy and paste one of the codes from our list into the box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your boosts!

