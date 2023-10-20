Pls Donate codes October 2023

Looking to rake in the big (Ro)bux? Well, Pls Donate is the experience for you. And, to get you off on the right foot, we’ve gathered this list of all the latest Pls Donate codes, full of handy giftbux for you to snap up. We update this guide regularly, too, so be sure to check back from time to time for even more goodies.

If you’re looking for freebies in a bunch of other Roblox experiences, check out our Roblox game codes, including Blade Ball codes, Haze Piece codes, King Legacy codes, Shindo Life codes, and more.

Here are all the new Pls Donate codes:

pixel – free booth

– free booth projectsupreme50 – 50 giftbux

– 50 giftbux iloveeagleeyes10 – ten giftbux

– ten giftbux lazarbeam – free Lazar Beam Booth

– free Lazar Beam Booth olixolix10 – 15 giftbux

– 15 giftbux STEAK15 – 15 giftbux and a poop item

– 15 giftbux and a poop item plsdonatenews10 – ten giftbux

– ten giftbux ggliquate10 – ten giftbux

Expired codes:

HAZEM20

valentine2023

How do I redeem my Pls Donate codes?

Redeeming your Pls Donate codes is easy. Just follow these simple steps.

Launch Pls Donate in Roblox

Tap the ‘redeem’ button to the left of the screen

Type or paste your code into the text box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

What are Pls Donate codes?

Pls Donate codes are freebies given out by the developer, @haz3mn, to help you get those donations rolling. New codes usually pop up to celebrate fresh updates to the game, so be sure to give it a big ol’ thumbs up and bookmark this page to keep on top of all the latest goodies.

That’s all you need to know about Pls Donate codes. If you’re looking for a fresh experience to explore, check out our list of the best Roblox games.