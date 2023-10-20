Pls Donate codes October 2023

Rake in those donations with our list of Roblox Pls Donate codes, offering all the giftbux you need to get your Robux donation stall off the ground.

Pls Donate codes - a Roblox character standing in the Pls Donate square
Looking to rake in the big (Ro)bux? Well, Pls Donate is the experience for you. And, to get you off on the right foot, we’ve gathered this list of all the latest Pls Donate codes, full of handy giftbux for you to snap up. We update this guide regularly, too, so be sure to check back from time to time for even more goodies.

Here are all the new Pls Donate codes:

  • pixel – free booth
  • projectsupreme50 – 50 giftbux
  • iloveeagleeyes10 – ten giftbux
  • lazarbeam – free Lazar Beam Booth
  • olixolix10 – 15 giftbux
  • STEAK15 – 15 giftbux and a poop item
  • plsdonatenews10 – ten giftbux
  • ggliquate10 – ten giftbux

Expired codes:

  • HAZEM20
  • valentine2023
How do I redeem my Pls Donate codes?

Redeeming your Pls Donate codes is easy. Just follow these simple steps.

  • Launch Pls Donate in Roblox
  • Tap the ‘redeem’ button to the left of the screen
  • Type or paste your code into the text box
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your rewards!

What are Pls Donate codes?

Pls Donate codes are freebies given out by the developer, @haz3mn, to help you get those donations rolling. New codes usually pop up to celebrate fresh updates to the game, so be sure to give it a big ol’ thumbs up and bookmark this page to keep on top of all the latest goodies.

That's all you need to know about Pls Donate codes.

