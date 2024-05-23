We’ve just tuned in to the Poco F6 launch live from Dubai, with the growing smartphone brand also revealing the souped-up version, the Poco F6 Pro. Poco has gained a reputation in recent years for offering affordable flagships that compete with the big Android brands like Samsung and Motorola. By the look of these new devices, it’s only getting more competitive in the mid-range bracket.

The Poco F6 Pro leads the line, employing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to keep up with the performance of the other big-name mid-rangers like the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and OnePlus 12R, while also offering dazzling visuals thanks to its 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. It’s also a great option for keen smartphone photographers, with its triple camera system including a 50MP main camera plus 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lenses.

The charging speed is the real selling point, though, with Poco boasting 100% juice from flat in less than 20 minutes thanks to 120W HyperCharge capabilities. It’s no surprise to see such speeds given that Poco is a brand born out of Xiaomi, and the best Xiaomi phones out there are also rapid chargers. You shouldn’t need to plug in all that often, though, given the impressive 5,000mAh battery on the F6 pro, which should keep you going for a good couple of days without intensive use.

The Poco F6 is no slouch either, utilizing the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and Poco’s own WildBoost Optimization 3.0 tech for fantastic gaming performance, tuning the device to run games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail with spectacular visuals. It shares a lot of features with its Pro sibling, including its AMOLED display and 50MP main camera. The charging isn’t quite as rapid at 90W, but it’s still faster than a lot of competitor devices at the same price point.

The launch was also keen to highlight the new LiquidCool Technology inside the F6, promising improved thermal dissipation to keep your device cool during extended gaming sessions. Put simply, this one is for the gamers, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

With the launch out of the way, both the Poco F6 and F6 Pro are now available to pre-order. The F6 Pro is available in two colorways, black and white, with three different specifications. The 12GB + 256GB version starts at $499, the 12GB + 512GB is available from $549, and the top dog 16GB + 1TB model is priced at $629.

Alternatively, you can pick up the F6 in one of three colorways – black, green, or titanium – with two specs options. There’s the 8GB + 256GB model, retailing at $379, or the 12GB + 512GB offering, now available to pre-order for $429. Keep in mind, all these prices are for general retail, and you can secure an early bird saving if you order before May 30.

There you have it, all the need-to-know details from the Poco F6 and F6 Pro launch. While you’re here, be sure to see what the other big names in the Android sphere have to offer with our guides to the best Samsung phones, the best Motorola phones, and the best Google Pixel phones. Or, if you’re waiting it our for the next Apple handset, find out all we know so far in our iPhone 16 rumors hub.