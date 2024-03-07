Hey, Trainers, your plans for this summer are revealed – join in with the Pokémon GO Fest 2024 all across the world! There are bigger events taking place in specific cities, but there’s fun for you to have worldwide.

Pokémon Go Fest: Madrid is the main event of the 2024 season, taking over the city between June 14-16. The Parque Juan Carlos I is where it’s all going down, so mark that on your maps if you plan to get involved. Keep an eye on our Pokémon Go events page here for all the latest updates.

The city expects thousands of Trainers and Pokémon fans alike to flock to the area in hopes of catching rare shinies and battling each other. Madrid is known for its history and culture and is sure to be a lovely setting regardless of how many raids you win. If you need a hand, though, you should try to find some of the best normal Pokémon to boost your team.

You can grab tickets right now on the official Go Fest website, here. Tickets for Madrid cost €32 or your local equivalent. If you buy your ticket before April 9, a discount applies, bringing the price down to just €27. Bargain!

Outside of the stunning city, Niantic is to hold Pokémon Go Fest Global between June and July. Here are the participating locations and the dates the events are on:

May 30 – June 2 – Sendai, Japan

– Sendai, Japan June 14 – 16 – Madrid, Spain

– Madrid, Spain July 5 – 7 – New York City, US

– New York City, US July 13 – 14 – worldwide

Last year’s global event had rare and mythical Pokémon popping up everywhere for trainers to catch, numbering over 70 different species, including previously unavailable shinies. The full global event is free, but you can purchase an event ticket to get in-game items and bonuses, like an encounter with Diancie.

So, what are you waiting for? Get prepared with these Pokémon Go codes and fill your bag with balls. Check out our picks of the best fighting Pokémon, ghost Pokémon, and gen 9 Pokémon too, if you’re looking for some new team members.