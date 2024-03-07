Pokémon Go Fest 2024 heads to Madrid this summer

Pack your suitcase and some Pokéballs - the Pokémon Go Fest locations are announced for 2024, and include sunny Spain.

Pokémon Go Fest 2024 - Eevee and Pikachu under a tree
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Pokémon Go 

Hey, Trainers, your plans for this summer are revealed – join in with the Pokémon GO Fest 2024 all across the world! There are bigger events taking place in specific cities, but there’s fun for you to have worldwide.

Pokémon Go Fest: Madrid is the main event of the 2024 season, taking over the city between June 14-16. The Parque Juan Carlos I is where it’s all going down, so mark that on your maps if you plan to get involved. Keep an eye on our Pokémon Go events page here for all the latest updates.

The city expects thousands of Trainers and Pokémon fans alike to flock to the area in hopes of catching rare shinies and battling each other. Madrid is known for its history and culture and is sure to be a lovely setting regardless of how many raids you win. If you need a hand, though, you should try to find some of the best normal Pokémon to boost your team.

You can grab tickets right now on the official Go Fest website, here. Tickets for Madrid cost €32 or your local equivalent. If you buy your ticket before April 9, a discount applies, bringing the price down to just €27. Bargain!

Outside of the stunning city, Niantic is to hold Pokémon Go Fest Global between June and July. Here are the participating locations and the dates the events are on:

  • May 30 – June 2 – Sendai, Japan
  • June 14 – 16 – Madrid, Spain
  • July 5 – 7 – New York City, US
  • July 13 – 14 – worldwide
YouTube Thumbnail

Last year’s global event had rare and mythical Pokémon popping up everywhere for trainers to catch, numbering over 70 different species, including previously unavailable shinies. The full global event is free, but you can purchase an event ticket to get in-game items and bonuses, like an encounter with Diancie.

So, what are you waiting for? Get prepared with these Pokémon Go codes and fill your bag with balls. Check out our picks of the best fighting Pokémon, ghost Pokémon, and gen 9 Pokémon too, if you’re looking for some new team members.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.