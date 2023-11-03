Normal Pokémon weakness, resistance, and strength

What is the normal Pokémon weakness? This is a question that you may or may not ask yourself. It depends on how often you think about these middle-of-the-road creatures. That’s not to say that they’re bad, more that there isn’t a lot to them when it comes to strengths and resistances. Still, it’s only right to tell you what the normal-type weakness is.

Anyway, onto what you need to know about the normal Pokémon weakness.

What are the normal Pokémon weaknesses?

The only normal Pokémon weakness is fighting, so maybe don’t give your ‘mon false hope that they’re the next Mike Tyson. Seriously, if they come across Lucario or Machamp, they won’t remember their name.

Normal Pokémon counters

As the only weakness normal Pokémon have is against fighting-types , you want to consider the following (as well as the aformentioned ‘mon):

Gallade (Check out our Ralts evolution guide to learn how to get one)

Bewear

Blaziken

Toxicroak

All of these Pokémon fall under the fighting-type category, and as normal Pokémon aren’t super effective against any type, you don’t have to worry too much about the opposing creature countering your buddy.

What are the normal Pokémon resistances?

Normal Pokémon have no resistances but are immune to ghost-type attacks. However, this goes both ways, as any normal move goes straight through the otherworldly Pokémon. So, while there is only one official normal Pokémon weakness, don’t bring one without a dark-type move to any haunted Pokémon house.

What are the normal Pokémon strengths?

This is just sad. There isn’t a single type that normal Pokémon are super-effective against. Seriously, not a single one. Oof, that’s gotta suck for Raticate, Persian, Furret, and Stantler. It’s even more annoying when you consider that there’s a normal Pokémon weakness. How, exactly, is that fair?

