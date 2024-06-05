Pokémon Go’s Football experience (or soccer, for those of you in the US) is an all-new area for you to enjoy should you attend Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Madrid. Spain is one of the soccer capitals of the world, boasting several high-profile teams with fans from around the world. Once upon a time, Barcelona was home to Leo Messi while Real Madrid hosted Cristiano Ronaldo – a legendary sporting rivalry.

While you’re not going to bump into either star on the streets of Madrid these days, you can still meet other stars from your favorite football games. If you attend the Football Experience, you can take part in a meet-and-greet with Gaizka Mendieta, Vicky Losada, and Fernando Morientes, the latter of which is a former Real Madrid star. Mendieta, meanwhile, is known for his time at Valencia CF. Losada, on the other hand, still plays today, being the current captain at Brighton & Hove Albion, though the majority of her career was spent at Barcelona.

Not only are these stars around for all three days of Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Madrid, but they’re also responsible for a special route trainers can take while in the city. In collaboration with the city of Madrid, the trio put together a path that leads to several notable locations, including the Fountain of Neptune and the LEGENDS Madrid football museum. That last location has to be a must-visit for soccer fans.

“Madrid is my home and holds a special place in my heart for me and my family,” explains Morientes. “I’m so excited to be there to celebrate the positive power of play with tens of thousands [of] Pokémon Go fans on what will also be a special weekend of football.”

As if meeting three soccer legends isn’t enough, you can even receive some training from them through various skill-coaching activities for two hours each day of the event. Soccer trainers worldwide are in for one heck of a treat here, but you also have the chance to win a personalized PokéStop that Niantic will place in your hometown for a limited time – you just need to win a competition. Good luck.

Tickets are still available for Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Madrid, setting you back £28/ €32, or the equivalent in your local currency. If you plan on attending, check out our water Pokémon weakness and dark Pokémon weakness guides to stay ahead of the competition. Should you not be able to go, that’s okay, you can grab some goodies with our Pokémon Go codes guide.

Remember to follow us on Google News, where we’re ready to keep you up to date with everything happening in the world of Pokémon.