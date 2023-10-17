Dark Pokémon weakness, resistance, and strength

Welcome to our dark-type weakness guide. There are many different types of Pokémon out there, but one of the most popular is arguably dark. Not that this is surprising, given the likes of Obstagoon, Umbreon, Tyranitar, Weavile, and Krookodile fall under this category. However, to make the most out of them, you need to know what the dark Pokémon weakness is.

Anyway, let’s descend into our dark Pokémon weakness guide.

What are dark Pokémon weaknesses?

Dark-type Pokémon have three weaknesses – bug, fighting, and fairy-types. Though this might seem like a concern, dark Pokémon can learn some truly devastating attacks that offset the worry that normally comes with multiple weaknesses.

Dark Pokémon counters

As for specific Pokémon to use as a counter for dark-types, we suggest the likes of:

Beedrill

Machamp

Sylveon

However, while we cosnider those to be reliable as bug, fighting, and fairy-types, respectively, it’s vital that you consider the secondary type of a hybrid ‘mon, for they could, in theory, be weak to dark or do little damage with those attacks.

Furthermore, when using Sylveon, for example, make sure to strike the dark Pokémon with a fairy-type attack – using one its available psychic attacks won’t be very effective against a dark-type.

What are dark Pokémon resistances?

Dark Pokémon are resistant to:

Dark ‘mon are resistant to those that lurk in the shadows, as well as creatures that like to play mind tricks. So, the likes of Alakazam and Gengar won’t be as effective against you as they’d like to be.

What are dark Pokémon strengths?

Ghost Pokémon

Psychic Pokémon

Dark Pokémon are exceedingly strong against ghost Pokémon and psychic Pokémon. As such, the likes of Gengar, Hoopa, Gardevoir, and Jynx really struggle against dark-type ‘mon.

