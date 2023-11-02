The latest Pokémon Go Shaymin event is here, offering you a chance to catch the adorable mythical ‘mon in a new questline. If you want to know how to add this tiny guy to your ranks, we break it all down in our full guide. It’s alright if you don’t have green fingers, as this little blossom buddy is very easy to handle.

Whatever your Pokémon picks, we have a guide ready for you over here at Pocket Tactics. Be sure to check out our content covering Pokémon Go Lugia, Pokémon Go Genesect, Pokémon Go Hoopa, Pokémon Go Dialga, Pokémon Go Palkia, Pokémon Go Giratina, and Pokémon Go Rayquaza.

Let’s wander into our Pokémon Go Shaymin guide.

How do I get Land Forme Shaymin in Pokémon Go?

Shaymin is now available for all players as part of the ‘Grass and Gratitude’ quest, while it was previously only available as part of Pokémon Go Fest 2022. Simply log in, and Professor Willow starts the new quest line. Below are all of the tasks and their rewards:

Step one

Tasks Rewards Take four snapshots of your Pokémon Three nanab berries Spin nine pokéstops or gyms Fifteen pokéballs Walk two km Cherubi encounter Complete all step one tasks 1,000 xp, 500 stardust, and one mysterious component

Step two

Tasks Rewards Take four snapshots of wild grass-type Pokémon Three razz berries Take nine snapshots of wild Pokémon Jumpluff encounter Take two snapshots of wild flying-type Pokémon Seven super potion Complete all step two tasks 1,500 xp, 1,000 stardust, and one rocket radar

Step three

Tasks Rewards Power up Pokémon 22 times One star piece Complete all step three tasks 2,500 xp, 1,500 stardust, and one raid pass

Step four

Tasks Rewards Catch four grass-type Pokémon Leafeon encounter Catch nine Pokémon Fifteen great balls Catch two flying-type Pokémon Six hyper potions Complete all step four tasks 3,000 xp, 2,000 stardust, and two golden razz berries

Step five

Tasks Rewards Complete four field research tasks Three pinap berries Earn nine hearts with your buddy Fifteen ultra balls Hatch two eggs Six max potion Complete all step five tasks 5,000 xp, 2,500 stardust, and two silver pinap berries

Step six

Tasks Rewards Catch 22 different species of Pokémon One lucky egg Complete all step six tasks 5,000 xp, 2,500 stardust, and the Land Forme Shaymin encounter

Step seven

Tasks Rewards Claim free reward 22 Shaymin stickers Claim free reward 2,022 xp Claim free reward 2,022 stardust Complete all step seven tasks 25 Shaymin candy, one incense, and 22 ultra balls

How do I get Sky Forme Shaymin in Pokémon Go?

It’s not currently possible to encounter Sky Forme Shaymin in Pokémon Go, as the Pokémon is a mythical legendary, so it doesn’t spawn naturally. So far, Sky Forme Shaymin’s only distribution is as part of Pokémon Go Fest 2022, where players could purchase a research ticket and encounter Sky Forme Shaymin after completing special research tasks. We’ll update this guide when Sky Forme Shaymin becomes available again in the future.

Can Shaymin swap forms in Pokémon Go?

You can change Shaymin’s form by following these steps:

Open up Pokémon Go

Under Pokémon, search Shaymin

Underneath the power up button is ‘change form’

If you have 25 Shaymin candy and 10k stardust, click on change form

You can now change your Sky Forme Shaymin to Land Forme and back again

That’s it for our Pokémon Go Shaymin guide. We hope you snag the adorable mythical soon. If you do grab the little green hedgehog, be sure to check out our guides explaining the grass Pokémon weakness and flying Pokémon weakness next.