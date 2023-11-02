Flying Pokémon weakness, resistance, and strength

When you know what the flying Pokémon weakness is it becomes a lot easier to clip their wings to bring them down and ultimately win the battle.

Flying Pokemon weakness: Braviary, Rayquaza, and Pidgeot
It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s our flying Pokémon weakness guide. Here you can learn all about how to bring down the sky-dwellers, though do be careful, we doubt they’ll be too happy when they hit the ground. However, if you want one on your team, you need to know more than just the flying-type weakness. So, we also dive into their resistances and strengths so you know what Pokémon they can fly away with.

Anyway, on to what the flying Pokémon weakness is.

Flying Pokemon weakness logo in front of a yellow background

What are the flying Pokémon weaknesses?

There are three types that flying Pokémon are especially weak to – ice, electric, and rock. If you come across one of those with a bird on your team, we suggest you rename them to Christmas, Easter, or Thanksgiving, as that’s all they’re good for.

Flying Pokémon counters

When it comes to specific Pokémon to use against flying Pokémon, we suggest:

  • Jolteon
  • Baxcalibur
  • Rhyperior

Remember, while the likes of Rhyperior are a great choice thanks to partially being a rock-type, you need to consider that its secondary-type is ground, an element flying Pokémon are resistant to.

Not only that, but you need to use the correct attacks; using bite as Jolteon instead of thunderbolt isn’t a wise move. Be strategic and go for the finishing blow.

What are the flying Pokémon resistances?

Luckily, while flying Pokémon have three weaknesses, they also have three resistances and one that they’re entirely unaffected by. Ground-type moves don’t damage those ‘mon in the sky, and given birds tend to snack on creepy crawlies, it’s hardly a surprise that bug- and grass-types do little damage to them.

What are the flying Pokémon strengths?

  • Fighting Pokémon
  • Grass Pokémon
  • Bug Pokémon

Going one step further, not only do flying Pokémon resist these types, they demolish them on the battlefield. Honestly, fighting Pokémon such as Machamp are about to get their butt kicked (flown?) into the middle of next week, while bug- and grass-types are about to become dinner.

