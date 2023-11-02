Flying Pokémon weakness, resistance, and strength

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s our flying Pokémon weakness guide. Here you can learn all about how to bring down the sky-dwellers, though do be careful, we doubt they’ll be too happy when they hit the ground. However, if you want one on your team, you need to know more than just the flying-type weakness. So, we also dive into their resistances and strengths so you know what Pokémon they can fly away with.

To decide which flying Pokémon should be on your team, take flight with our guide. Or, to fill out the other spaces on your squad, take a look at our fire Pokémon, psychic Pokémon, dark Pokémon, ghost Pokémon, steel Pokémon, water Pokémon, normal Pokémon, and poison Pokémon guides. While you’re here, why not see what the best mythical Pokémon are, too? There many great ‘mon in the Pokédex.

Anyway, on to what the flying Pokémon weakness is.

What are the flying Pokémon weaknesses?

There are three types that flying Pokémon are especially weak to – ice, electric, and rock. If you come across one of those with a bird on your team, we suggest you rename them to Christmas, Easter, or Thanksgiving, as that’s all they’re good for.

To protect your flying Pokémon, take a look at our electric Pokémon weakness, rock Pokémon weakness, and ice Pokémon weakness guides to see what types can beat them.

Flying Pokémon counters

When it comes to specific Pokémon to use against flying Pokémon, we suggest:

Jolteon

Baxcalibur

Rhyperior

Remember, while the likes of Rhyperior are a great choice thanks to partially being a rock-type, you need to consider that its secondary-type is ground, an element flying Pokémon are resistant to.

Not only that, but you need to use the correct attacks; using bite as Jolteon instead of thunderbolt isn’t a wise move. Be strategic and go for the finishing blow.

What are the flying Pokémon resistances?

Luckily, while flying Pokémon have three weaknesses, they also have three resistances and one that they’re entirely unaffected by. Ground-type moves don’t damage those ‘mon in the sky, and given birds tend to snack on creepy crawlies, it’s hardly a surprise that bug- and grass-types do little damage to them.

To discover the best way to beat these types, check out our fighting Pokémon weakness, grass Pokémon weakness, ground Pokémon weakness, and bug Pokémon weakness guides.

What are the flying Pokémon strengths?

Fighting Pokémon

Grass Pokémon

Bug Pokémon

Going one step further, not only do flying Pokémon resist these types, they demolish them on the battlefield. Honestly, fighting Pokémon such as Machamp are about to get their butt kicked (flown?) into the middle of next week, while bug- and grass-types are about to become dinner.

Well, there you have it. You now know what the flying Pokémon weakness is. To discover how to beat other types, take a look at our poison Pokémon weakness, fire Pokémon weakness, ghost Pokémon weakness, water Pokémon weakness, steel Pokémon weakness, psychic Pokémon weakness, and dark Pokémon weakness guides.

Or, to see how to beat the flying-type mortal enemy, check out our shocking normal Pokémon weakness guide, firery dragon Pokémon weakness article, and maigical fairy Pokémon weakness content.