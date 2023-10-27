Grass Pokémon weakness, resistance, and strength

If you’re trying to trim the leaves of a Venasaur or Sceptile, our grass Pokémon weakness guide is here to help. We’ve also got all the grass Pokémon strengths and resistances, so you can plan how to take on a plant-life Pokémon specialist if the need ever arises. Either way, Exeggutor better look out.

Anyway, let’s get into our grass Pokémon weakness guide.

What are grass Pokémon weaknesses?

There are plenty of grass Pokémon weaknesses, with five different types that hit for super-effective damage. No matter what Pokémon you come up against, if you think it might have a move belonging to one of the types above, it’s always a good idea to switch out into something that can tank a hit rather than let your grass-type wither.

What are grass Pokémon resistances?

If you need to counter a water-, ground-, or electric-type Pokémon, that’s where the grass-type shines. Unlike other typings, there isn’t an immunity for grass Pokémon, but with the amount of different Pokémon species under the three types grass resists, it’s always a good idea to have a grass Pokémon in your party of six.

What are grass Pokémon strengths?

Ground Pokémon

Water Pokémon

Rock Pokémon

While grass Pokémon might have plenty of weakness, they do at least have a few typings that they hit for double damage. Remember, if a Pokémon has dual typing like ground/water or rock/ground, grass hits for four times damage, so watch out for those matchups.

