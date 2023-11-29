Legendary dragons descend on LA for Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh 2024

The next big in-person event for Niantic’s location-based monster catcher is here with Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh coming to Los Angeles, California in 2024. Gather your team to celebrate the Pokémon of generation four and grab some super-rare shinies in the process.

As it’s location-based, Pokémon Go is the perfect game to hold in-person events, which is exactly why the ongoing Tour events are so popular. Next year’s tour focuses on the gen 4 Pokémon of the Sinnoh region, from the adorable and iconic starters to the box-art legendary dragons Dialga and Palkia. Explore the mysteries of space and time alongside Team Go Rocket who want your help in a special mission.

Traveling to Sinnoh means that Pokémon Go’s Shaymin is back in a new masterwork research task – you might even encounter its shiny form if you’re lucky. Speaking of shinies, these rarer forms of Carnivine, Chingling, Stunky, Chatot, and Pachirisu are appearing for the first time in the game during the tour, so take advantage of your increased shiny luck if you’re attending the event in person.

One of our personal favorite parts of Pokémon Go events is the special costume ‘mons, and Sinnoh’s tour has plenty to offer. Not only can you encounter Pikachu wearing Dawn or Lucas’ hat, but you can also encounter the starters Chimchar, Piplup, and Turtwig wearing them too if you take a snapshot during the event. The legendary Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf are also making an appearance in the wild, with a chance for more encounters if you catch them on film.

When is the Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh event?

Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh takes place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, California on February 17 – 18, 2024. If you can’t make it in person, make sure to take part in the global version on February 24 – 25, 2024.

That’s everything you need to know about the Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh. To prepare for your encounters with Team Go Rocket, check out our Pokémon Go Cliff, Pokémon Go Sierra, and Pokémon Go Arlo guides to learn how to counter them.