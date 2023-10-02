Pokémon Go Cliff counters November 2023

Want to know the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for this month? Well, we’re here to help. Cliff can sometimes feel like the toughest Team Rocket Go Leader, so it’s only natural you may need a little bit of extra help working out which Pokémon you should use in a team against him.

With help from our Cliff counters guide, you will soon have a team full of strong Pokémon to take into battle. We have also gone ahead and listed all of the available rewards you can get your hands on by knocking out all three of the Team Rocket Go leaders’ Pokémon.

Now, let’s get into the best counters for Pokémon Go’s Cliff.

What are the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for Aerodactyl?

Currently, Cliff’s first Pokémon is always Aerodactyl, it’s weak to electric-, ice-, rock-, steel-, and water-type moves. We recommend choosing one of the Pokémon below, but we did have trouble taking this tough ‘mon out.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Electivire Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Rhyperior Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Lucario Counter and Power-Up Punch Magnezone Charge Beam and Zap Cannon

What are the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for Slowking?

Slowking is weak to bug-, dark-, electric-, ghost-, and grass-type moves. Use the following Pokémon if you hope to win.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Electivire Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Gengar Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Hydreigon Bite and Brutal Swing

What are the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for Gallade?

Cliff’s Gallade is weak to flying-, ghost-, and fairy-types. Here are the Pokémon we recommend using against it.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Gengar Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Gardevoir Charm and Dazzling Gleam Togekiss Charm and Dazzling Gleam

What are the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for Cradily?

Shadow Cradily is weak to bug-, fighting-, ice-, and steel-type moves. These are the Pokémon you should put in your team.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Lucario Counter and Power-Up Punch Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang and Avalanche Conkeldurr Counter and Dynamic Punch

What are the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for Tyranitar?

Tyranitar is double weak to fighting-type attacks, you can also use bug-, fairy-, grass-, ground-, steel-, and water-types moves. Here are the Pokémon we recommend using against it.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Machamp Counter and Dynamic Punch or Cross Chop Lucario Counter and Power-up Punch Conkeldurr Counter and Power-up Punch

What are the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for Mamoswine?

Shadow Mamoswine is one of the Pokémon Cliff uses, it is weak to fighting-, fire-, grass-, steel-, and water-type attacks. we recommend you use an electric-type ‘mon against it.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Metagross Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Hydreigon Bite and Brutal Swing Reshiram Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

What are the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for Dusknoir?

Dusknoir is weak to dark- and ghost-type attacks, here are the Pokémon we recommend you take into battle.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Gengar Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Hydreigon Bite and Brutal Swing Tyranitar Bite and Brutal Swing

Cliff’s team changes up slightly each month, so we’ll update this page frequently.

What rewards do I get for beating Cliff?

When you defeat Cliff, or any other Team Go Rocket Leader, you will receive some handy rewards. You will always get 1,000 Stardust and a random selection of two of the following items:

A 12km egg

One Revive

One Max Revive

One Max Potion

One Unova Stone

One Sinnoh Stone

For more content like this, make sure you check out our Pokémon Go Arlo, Pokémon Go Sierra, Pokémon Go Giovanni, and Pokémon Go best Pokémon guides. Then, head on over to our Pokédex and Pokémon Go promo codes to pick up some freebies.