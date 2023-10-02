Pokémon Go Cliff counters November 2023

Let us give you a rundown of the best team to use against any potential 'mons Pokémon Go’s Cliff may use this month, updated for October 2023.

Pokémon Go's Cliff next to a small image of a Tyranitar
Ruby Spiers-Unwin's Avatar

Published:

Pokémon Go

Want to know the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for this month? Well, we’re here to help. Cliff can sometimes feel like the toughest Team Rocket Go Leader, so it’s only natural you may need a little bit of extra help working out which Pokémon you should use in a team against him.

With help from our Cliff counters guide, you will soon have a team full of strong Pokémon to take into battle. We have also gone ahead and listed all of the available rewards you can get your hands on by knocking out all three of the Team Rocket Go leaders’ Pokémon.

Now, let’s get into the best counters for Pokémon Go’s Cliff.

What are the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for Aerodactyl?

Currently, Cliff’s first Pokémon is always Aerodactyl, it’s weak to electric-, ice-, rock-, steel-, and water-type moves. We recommend choosing one of the Pokémon below, but we did have trouble taking this tough ‘mon out.

Sprite Pokémon Moves
Electivire Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
Rhyperior Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
Lucario Counter and Power-Up Punch
Magnezone Charge Beam and Zap Cannon
YouTube Thumbnail

What are the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for Slowking?

Slowking is weak to bug-, dark-, electric-, ghost-, and grass-type moves. Use the following Pokémon if you hope to win.

Sprite Pokémon Moves
Electivire Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
Gengar Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
Hydreigon Bite and Brutal Swing

What are the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for Gallade?

Cliff’s Gallade is weak to flying-, ghost-, and fairy-types. Here are the Pokémon we recommend using against it.

Sprite Pokémon Moves
Gengar Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
Gardevoir Charm and Dazzling Gleam
Togekiss Charm and Dazzling Gleam

What are the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for Cradily?

Shadow Cradily is weak to bug-, fighting-, ice-, and steel-type moves. These are the Pokémon you should put in your team.

Sprite Pokémon Moves
Lucario Counter and Power-Up Punch
Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang and Avalanche
Conkeldurr Counter and Dynamic Punch

What are the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for Tyranitar?

Tyranitar is double weak to fighting-type attacks, you can also use bug-, fairy-, grass-, ground-, steel-, and water-types moves. Here are the Pokémon we recommend using against it.

Sprite Pokémon Moves
Machamp Counter and Dynamic Punch or Cross Chop
Lucario Counter and Power-up Punch
Conkeldurr Counter and Power-up Punch

What are the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for Mamoswine?

Shadow Mamoswine is one of the Pokémon Cliff uses, it is weak to fighting-, fire-, grass-, steel-, and water-type attacks. we recommend you use an electric-type ‘mon against it.

Sprite Pokémon Moves
Metagross Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
Hydreigon Bite and Brutal Swing
Reshiram Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Two people in a Pokémon battle

What are the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for Dusknoir?

Dusknoir is weak to dark- and ghost-type attacks, here are the Pokémon we recommend you take into battle.

Sprite Pokémon Moves
Gengar Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
Hydreigon Bite and Brutal Swing
Tyranitar Bite and Brutal Swing

Cliff’s team changes up slightly each month, so we’ll update this page frequently.

What rewards do I get for beating Cliff?

When you defeat Cliff, or any other Team Go Rocket Leader, you will receive some handy rewards. You will always get 1,000 Stardust and a random selection of two of the following items:

  • A 12km egg
  • One Revive
  • One Max Revive
  • One Max Potion
  • One Unova Stone
  • One Sinnoh Stone

For more content like this, make sure you check out our Pokémon Go Arlo, Pokémon Go Sierra, Pokémon Go Giovanni, and Pokémon Go best Pokémon guides. Then, head on over to our Pokédex and Pokémon Go promo codes to pick up some freebies.

Ruby is a fan of all things Final Fantasy, JRPG, Digimon, and Pokémon, though she's partial to a good platformer like Crash Bandicoot or Spyro the Dragon, and maybe even some Coin Master and Roblox, too. You can find her gushing over FFXIV, FFVII Remake, and other such games at our sister sites The Loadout and PCGamesN. She’s currently dreaming about the mythical Nintendo Switch 2 and loves to play Honkai Star Rail and Final Fantasy: Ever Crisis on her sassy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5. She shows her commitment to video games with the Gabumon, Raichu, Carbuncle, and Beerus tattoos spread over her body.