Pokémon Go Cliff counters November 2023

Want to know the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for this month? Well, we’re here to help. Cliff can sometimes feel like the toughest Team Rocket Go Leader, so it’s only natural you may need a little bit of extra help working out which Pokémon you should use in a team against him.
With help from our Cliff counters guide, you will soon have a team full of strong Pokémon to take into battle. We have also gone ahead and listed all of the available rewards you can get your hands on by knocking out all three of the Team Rocket Go leaders’ Pokémon.
Now, let’s get into the best counters for Pokémon Go’s Cliff.
What are the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for Aerodactyl?
Currently, Cliff’s first Pokémon is always Aerodactyl, it’s weak to electric-, ice-, rock-, steel-, and water-type moves. We recommend choosing one of the Pokémon below, but we did have trouble taking this tough ‘mon out.
What are the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for Slowking?
Slowking is weak to bug-, dark-, electric-, ghost-, and grass-type moves. Use the following Pokémon if you hope to win.
What are the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for Gallade?
Cliff’s Gallade is weak to flying-, ghost-, and fairy-types. Here are the Pokémon we recommend using against it.
What are the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for Cradily?
Shadow Cradily is weak to bug-, fighting-, ice-, and steel-type moves. These are the Pokémon you should put in your team.
What are the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for Tyranitar?
Tyranitar is double weak to fighting-type attacks, you can also use bug-, fairy-, grass-, ground-, steel-, and water-types moves. Here are the Pokémon we recommend using against it.
What are the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for Mamoswine?
Shadow Mamoswine is one of the Pokémon Cliff uses, it is weak to fighting-, fire-, grass-, steel-, and water-type attacks. we recommend you use an electric-type ‘mon against it.
What are the best Pokémon Go Cliff counters for Dusknoir?
Dusknoir is weak to dark- and ghost-type attacks, here are the Pokémon we recommend you take into battle.
Cliff’s team changes up slightly each month, so we’ll update this page frequently.
What rewards do I get for beating Cliff?
When you defeat Cliff, or any other Team Go Rocket Leader, you will receive some handy rewards. You will always get 1,000 Stardust and a random selection of two of the following items:
- A 12km egg
- One Revive
- One Max Revive
- One Max Potion
- One Unova Stone
- One Sinnoh Stone
