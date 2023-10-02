Pokémon Go Arlo counters November 2023

The best team to use against Rocket Leader Pokémon Go's Arlo, from the best counters to all of the rewards, updated for October 2023.

Pokémon Go's Arlo on a computer screen
Ruby Spiers-Unwin's Avatar

Published:

Pokémon Go

Want to know how to defeat Pokémon Go’s Arlo? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Just like the other team leaders, Arlo can switch around his line-up and be a pretty big threat, though the risks in this case are well worth the excellent rewards. As such, we’ve put together a list of the best counters to use against him, giving you a major edge in battle.

With such a huge list of Pokémon to pick from and so many different types of moves, it can be a real challenge to know what team to choose when facing up against the masters. But in this Arlo guide, we will tell you exactly what to pick to counter each of his possible choices this month, making sure you can continue your journey to be the very best. We recommend you take a look at our Pokédex and Pokémon Go promo codes for similar content.

Now, let’s get into the best Pokémon Go Arlo counters.

What are the best Pokémon Go Arlo counters for Aipom?

Arlo will always use Shadow Aipom as his first Pokémon, it’s weak to fighting-type attacks. Luckily, it’s a pretty easy opponent to beat. we recommend you use these Pokémon to take it down.

Sprite Pokémon Moves
Lucario Counter and Aura Sphere
Machamp Counter and Close Combat
Tyranitar Smack Down and Brutal Swing
YouTube Thumbnail

What are the best Pokémon Go Arlo counters for Alakazam?

For Arlo’s Alakazam we recommend you use a bug-, dark-, or ghost-type Pokémon to take it down.

Sprite Pokémon Moves
Tyranitar Smack Down and Brutal Swing
Gengar Hex and Shadow Ball
Houndoom Snarl and Crunch

What are the best Pokémon Go Arlo counters for Mismagius?

Arlo’s Shadow Mismagius is a ghost-type Pokémon. To counter it, it’s a good idea to choose a Pokémon with dark- or ghost-type moves.

Sprite Pokémon Moves
Gengar Hex and Shadow Ball
Tyranitar Smack Down and Brutal Swing
Hydreigon Bite and Brutal Swing

What are the best Pokémon Go Arlo counters for Sharpedo?

Sharpedo is a water/dark-type Pokémon, counter it with a bug-, electric-, fairy-, fighting-, or grass-type. Here are the ‘mons we’ve chosen.

Sprite Pokémon Moves
Lucario Counter and Aura Sphere
Machamp Counter and Cross Chop
Electivire Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

What are the best Pokémon Go Arlo counters for Scizor?

Arlo may pick Shadow Scizor as his final ‘mon – this Pokémon is only weak to fire-type moves, so choose any of these hot ‘mons below.

Sprite Pokémon Moves
Reshiram Fire Fang and Overheat
Standard Darmanitan Fire Fang and Overheat
Moltres Fire spin and Overheat or Fire Blast

What are the best Pokémon Go Arlo counters for Snorlax?

Snorlax is weak to fighting-type attacks. We recommend using any of these Pokémon to take it down.

Sprite Pokémon Moves
Lucario Counter and Aura Sphere
Machamp Counter and Close Combat
Conkeldurr Counter and Dynamic Punch

What are the best Pokémon Go Arlo counters for Magnezone?

Arlo’s Shadow Magnezone is a steel/electric-type Pokémon. To counter it, it’s a good idea to choose a Pokémon with fighting-, fire, or ground-type moves.

Sprite Pokémon Moves
Rhyperior Mud Slap and Rock Wrecker
Excadrill Mud Slap and Earthquake
Garchomp Mud Shot and Earth Power

A close up of Pokémon Go's Arlo, then Arlo preparing for a Pokébattle against a team leader

What rewards do I get for beating Arlo?

When you defeat Arlo, or any other Team Go Rocket Leader, you will gain some awesome rewards. You will always get 1,000 Stardust and a random selection of two of the following items:

  • A 12km egg
  • One Revive
  • One Max Revive
  • One Max Potion
  • One Unova Stone
  • One Sinnoh Stone

If you find this useful and are a big Pokémon fan, take a look at our Pokémon Go CliffPokémon Go SierraPokémon Go Giovanni, or Pokémon Go best Pokémon guides. You can also head over to our Pokémon Go events and Pokémon Go raid guides for more.

Ruby is a fan of all things Final Fantasy, JRPG, Digimon, and Pokémon, though she's partial to a good platformer like Crash Bandicoot or Spyro the Dragon, and maybe even some Coin Master and Roblox, too. You can find her gushing over FFXIV, FFVII Remake, and other such games at our sister sites The Loadout and PCGamesN. She’s currently dreaming about the mythical Nintendo Switch 2 and loves to play Honkai Star Rail and Final Fantasy: Ever Crisis on her sassy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5. She shows her commitment to video games with the Gabumon, Raichu, Carbuncle, and Beerus tattoos spread over her body.