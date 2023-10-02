Pokémon Go Arlo counters November 2023

Want to know how to defeat Pokémon Go’s Arlo? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Just like the other team leaders, Arlo can switch around his line-up and be a pretty big threat, though the risks in this case are well worth the excellent rewards. As such, we’ve put together a list of the best counters to use against him, giving you a major edge in battle.

With such a huge list of Pokémon to pick from and so many different types of moves, it can be a real challenge to know what team to choose when facing up against the masters. But in this Arlo guide, we will tell you exactly what to pick to counter each of his possible choices this month, making sure you can continue your journey to be the very best. We recommend you take a look at our Pokédex and Pokémon Go promo codes for similar content.

Now, let’s get into the best Pokémon Go Arlo counters.

What are the best Pokémon Go Arlo counters for Aipom?

Arlo will always use Shadow Aipom as his first Pokémon, it’s weak to fighting-type attacks. Luckily, it’s a pretty easy opponent to beat. we recommend you use these Pokémon to take it down.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Lucario Counter and Aura Sphere Machamp Counter and Close Combat Tyranitar Smack Down and Brutal Swing

What are the best Pokémon Go Arlo counters for Alakazam?

For Arlo’s Alakazam we recommend you use a bug-, dark-, or ghost-type Pokémon to take it down.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Tyranitar Smack Down and Brutal Swing Gengar Hex and Shadow Ball Houndoom Snarl and Crunch

What are the best Pokémon Go Arlo counters for Mismagius?

Arlo’s Shadow Mismagius is a ghost-type Pokémon. To counter it, it’s a good idea to choose a Pokémon with dark- or ghost-type moves.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Gengar Hex and Shadow Ball Tyranitar Smack Down and Brutal Swing Hydreigon Bite and Brutal Swing

What are the best Pokémon Go Arlo counters for Sharpedo?

Sharpedo is a water/dark-type Pokémon, counter it with a bug-, electric-, fairy-, fighting-, or grass-type. Here are the ‘mons we’ve chosen.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Lucario Counter and Aura Sphere Machamp Counter and Cross Chop Electivire Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

What are the best Pokémon Go Arlo counters for Scizor?

Arlo may pick Shadow Scizor as his final ‘mon – this Pokémon is only weak to fire-type moves, so choose any of these hot ‘mons below.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Reshiram Fire Fang and Overheat Standard Darmanitan Fire Fang and Overheat Moltres Fire spin and Overheat or Fire Blast

What are the best Pokémon Go Arlo counters for Snorlax?

Snorlax is weak to fighting-type attacks. We recommend using any of these Pokémon to take it down.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Lucario Counter and Aura Sphere Machamp Counter and Close Combat Conkeldurr Counter and Dynamic Punch

What are the best Pokémon Go Arlo counters for Magnezone?

Arlo’s Shadow Magnezone is a steel/electric-type Pokémon. To counter it, it’s a good idea to choose a Pokémon with fighting-, fire, or ground-type moves.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Rhyperior Mud Slap and Rock Wrecker Excadrill Mud Slap and Earthquake Garchomp Mud Shot and Earth Power

What rewards do I get for beating Arlo?

When you defeat Arlo, or any other Team Go Rocket Leader, you will gain some awesome rewards. You will always get 1,000 Stardust and a random selection of two of the following items:

A 12km egg

One Revive

One Max Revive

One Max Potion

One Unova Stone

One Sinnoh Stone

