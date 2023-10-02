Pokémon Go Sierra counters November 2023

Find out all of this Team Rocket Go leaders weaknesses and learn about the best team to use against Pokémon Go's Sierra this month, updated for October 2023.

Pokemon Go rocket leader, character chartSierra,
Pokémon Go

Rocket Leader Sierra puts forward a pretty big challenge in Pokémon Go. Not to mention, she often switches around her lineup, just like her fellow Leaders. Well, if you’re looking for the best Pokémon to use to ensure you can take Pokemon Go’s Sierra down, search no further! We’ve put together a list of the best counters to use against her, to give you that necessary edge in battle.

With so many options and such a tough battle ahead, it can be tough to know which Pokémon to pick as you face off against a tough leader like Sierra. That’s where we come in! Check out this Sierra guide to work out which Pokémon have the best chance of beating the master this month.

Now, let’s get into the best counters for Pokémon Go’s Sierra.

What are the best Pokémon Go Sierra counters for Geodude?

Currently, Sierra always uses Shadow Geodude as her first Pokémon. Geodude is weak to fighting-, ground-, ice-, and steel-type attacks and is extra vulnerable to grass- and water-types.

Sprite Pokémon Moves
Vaporeon Water Gun and Hydro Pump
Kyogre Waterfall and Surf
Rhyperior Mud Slap and Rock Wrecker

What are the best Pokémon Go Sierra counters for Steelix?

Sierra may send out Steelix as her second combatant, it’s a ground/steel-type ‘mon and is weak to fighting-, fire-, ground-, and water-type enemies.

Sprites Pokémon Moves
Lucario Counter and Aura Sphere
Rhyperior Mup Slap and Rock Wrecker
Kyogre Mud Slap and Rock Wrecker

What are the best Pokémon Go Sierra counters for Gardevoir?

Sierra’s Gardevoir is a psychic/fairy-type ‘mon. Make sure you use Pokémon with ghost, poison, or steel attacks.

Sprite Pokémon Moves
Gengar Hex and Shadow Ball
Excadrill Metal Claw and Iron Head
Metagross Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Pokemon trainer Sierra holding a pokeball with three pokemon behind her

What are the best Pokémon Go Sierra counters for Sableye?

Sierra’s Sableye is weak to fairy-type attacks. Here are our recommended counters.

Sprite Pokémon Moves
Togekiss Charm and Dazzling Gleam
Sylveon Charm and Dazzling Gleam
Gardevoir Charm and Dazzling Gleam

What are the best Pokémon Go Sierra counters for Gyarados?

Sierra’s Gyarados is a water/flying-type. You should go for rock- and electric-type counters.

Sprite Pokémon Moves
Electivire Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
Magnezone Charge Beam and Wild Charge
Tyranitar Smack Down and Brutal Swing

What are the best Pokémon Go Sierra counters for Victreebel?

If you encounter Sierra’s Victreebel, make sure you have a fire-, flying-, ice-, or psychic-type ‘mon on hand. Here are the counters we recommend you use.

Sprite Pokémon Moves
Glaceon Frost Breath and Avalanche
Reshiram Dragon Breath and Fusion Flare
Mamoswine Powder Snow and Avalanche

What are the best Pokémon Go Sierra counters for Houndoom?

Sierra’s Houndoom only uses dark and fire moves, and is weak to water-, fighting-, rock-, and ground-types, so you’ve got quite a few options!

Sprite Pokémon Moves
Kyogre Waterfall and Surf
Rhyperior Smack Down and Rock Wrecker or Surf
Conkeldurr Counter and Dynamic Punch or Stone Edge
Machamp Counter and Cross Chop or Rock Slide
YouTube Thumbnail

What rewards do I get for defeating Sierra?

When you defeat Sierra, or any other Team Go Rocket Leader, you are granted some well-deserved rewards. You will always get 1,000 Stardust and a random selection of two of the following items:

  • A 12km egg
  • One Revive
  • One Max Revive
  • One Max Potion
  • One Unova Stone
  • One Sinnoh Stone

