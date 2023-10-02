Pokémon Go Sierra counters November 2023

Rocket Leader Sierra puts forward a pretty big challenge in Pokémon Go. Not to mention, she often switches around her lineup, just like her fellow Leaders. Well, if you’re looking for the best Pokémon to use to ensure you can take Pokemon Go’s Sierra down, search no further! We’ve put together a list of the best counters to use against her, to give you that necessary edge in battle.

With so many options and such a tough battle ahead, it can be tough to know which Pokémon to pick as you face off against a tough leader like Sierra. That’s where we come in! Check out this Sierra guide to work out which Pokémon have the best chance of beating the master this month.

Now, let’s get into the best counters for Pokémon Go’s Sierra.

What are the best Pokémon Go Sierra counters for Geodude?

Currently, Sierra always uses Shadow Geodude as her first Pokémon. Geodude is weak to fighting-, ground-, ice-, and steel-type attacks and is extra vulnerable to grass- and water-types.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Vaporeon Water Gun and Hydro Pump Kyogre Waterfall and Surf Rhyperior Mud Slap and Rock Wrecker

What are the best Pokémon Go Sierra counters for Steelix?

Sierra may send out Steelix as her second combatant, it’s a ground/steel-type ‘mon and is weak to fighting-, fire-, ground-, and water-type enemies.

Sprites Pokémon Moves Lucario Counter and Aura Sphere Rhyperior Mup Slap and Rock Wrecker Kyogre Mud Slap and Rock Wrecker

What are the best Pokémon Go Sierra counters for Gardevoir?

Sierra’s Gardevoir is a psychic/fairy-type ‘mon. Make sure you use Pokémon with ghost, poison, or steel attacks.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Gengar Hex and Shadow Ball Excadrill Metal Claw and Iron Head Metagross Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

What are the best Pokémon Go Sierra counters for Sableye?

Sierra’s Sableye is weak to fairy-type attacks. Here are our recommended counters.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Togekiss Charm and Dazzling Gleam Sylveon Charm and Dazzling Gleam Gardevoir Charm and Dazzling Gleam

What are the best Pokémon Go Sierra counters for Gyarados?

Sierra’s Gyarados is a water/flying-type. You should go for rock- and electric-type counters.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Electivire Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Magnezone Charge Beam and Wild Charge Tyranitar Smack Down and Brutal Swing

What are the best Pokémon Go Sierra counters for Victreebel?

If you encounter Sierra’s Victreebel, make sure you have a fire-, flying-, ice-, or psychic-type ‘mon on hand. Here are the counters we recommend you use.

Sprite Pokémon Moves Glaceon Frost Breath and Avalanche Reshiram Dragon Breath and Fusion Flare Mamoswine Powder Snow and Avalanche

What are the best Pokémon Go Sierra counters for Houndoom?

Sierra’s Houndoom only uses dark and fire moves, and is weak to water-, fighting-, rock-, and ground-types, so you’ve got quite a few options!

Sprite Pokémon Moves Kyogre Waterfall and Surf Rhyperior Smack Down and Rock Wrecker or Surf Conkeldurr Counter and Dynamic Punch or Stone Edge Machamp Counter and Cross Chop or Rock Slide

What rewards do I get for defeating Sierra?

When you defeat Sierra, or any other Team Go Rocket Leader, you are granted some well-deserved rewards. You will always get 1,000 Stardust and a random selection of two of the following items:

A 12km egg

One Revive

One Max Revive

One Max Potion

One Unova Stone

One Sinnoh Stone

If you find this useful and want to be the very best, take a look at our Pokémon Go Cliff, Pokémon Go Arlo, Pokémon Go Giovanni, Pokédex, and Pokémon Go best Pokémon guides. You can also head over to our Pokémon Go events or Pokémon Go codes lists to see what freebies you can snag!