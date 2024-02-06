Pokémon Scarlet and Violet didn’t have the easiest start to life. Responsible for the introduction of gen nine, the games were infested with irritating (albeit amusing) bugs, while critics and fans scrutinized everything from the gameplay to the visuals.

Still, a new Pokémon game is a new Pokémon game, and the franchise is so beloved by so many that each new installment in the mainline series is almost guaranteed to be a massive commercial success. Scarlet and Violet included. Need the proof? Well, while it might not be at the top of anyone’s list for the best Pokémon games, Scarlet and Violet has smashed through a huge milestone to become the third best-selling Pokémon game of all time.

As Serebii’s Joe Merrick reports on X, Scarlet and Violet now come in at 24,360,000 units sold, dethroning 1999’s gen 2 Pokémon Gold and Silver to claim bronze in the rankings. Scarlet and Violet is still behind Sword and Shield, which has the second most units sold, and gen one’s Red, Green, and Blue trio at the top. Red, Green, and Blue have sold a cumulative 31,380,000 units: no surprise, really, given that it’s what kickstarted the Pokémon games in order and began the entire phenomenon.

The news of Scarlet and Violet’s latest success comes as the latest era officially comes to an end now that Nintendo has released the final DLC for the game with no further plans for new content. That means fans across the world are switching themselves into speculation mode, looking ahead to what might be in store with a new Pokémon game and gen ten.

With Pokémon Day and a potential Nintendo Direct on the horizon, it looks like news could be imminent about what the future of the franchise holds. That future could arrive sooner than you might expect, too, as it’s possible that Nintendo could release a new mainline Pokémon game (or remakes) to coincide with the launch of the Switch 2, rumored to be set for late 2024.

