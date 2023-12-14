The titular Poppy Playtime’s Poppy is quite the enigma. This rosy-cheeked little cutie may appear adorable and even friendly at times, but there seems to be a much darker side stirring beneath her pale porcelain surface. So let’s take a look at everything we know about Poppy so far, including her personality, role, and more.

If you want to get familiar with the Playtime Co. crew before heading back to the Poppy Playtime factory, check out our Poppy Playtime characters guides, including Poppy Playtime Huggy Wuggy, Poppy Playtime Kissy Missy, and Poppy Playtime Mommy Long Legs. Then check out our Poppy Playtime download guide to find out how to fill your life with fun and fright.

You freed her… And now it’s time to take a look at everything you need to know about Poppy Playtime Poppy.

Who is Poppy Playtime’s Poppy?

Poppy is the first toy produced by Playtime Co., all the way back in 1950. She’s a petite doll with chalk-white skin, freckles, and rosy cheeks, along with curly red hair and an elegant blue and white dress.

In the Vintage Poppy commercial (seen above), Playtime Co. describes her as ‘the most incredible doll ever created’, and ‘the first truly intelligent doll in the world’, claiming that ‘a little girl can talk to her, and Poppy will give her answers’. In the trailer, Poppy also states ‘I’m a real girl, just like you’.

In Chapter 1, you first see Poppy in the flesh (or, in the porcelain?) after walking through a door surrounded by a large Poppy mural and lots of written warnings. Inside, you find Poppy locked in a glass case, and after you open the door, she thanks you for freeing her, saying she was ‘stuck in there for so long’. She then seems to assist you throughout Chapter 2, guiding you deeper into the factory under the guise of helping you escape – at least until the very end when the train crashes, and she reveals that she’s not finished with you just yet.

Currently, Poppy’s backstory and motives remain a mystery, but that hasn’t stopped many fans and content creators from theorising. Many believe that she’s the first of Playtime Co.’s ‘living toys’ experiments and that she may be possessed by a human soul, especially with her claims of being a ‘real girl’.

The Poppy Playtime Maintenance tape, which shows a hand using a pair of medical tweezers pulling out her voice box and revealing it to be covered in blood, further supports this theory. The tape then shows a rolling screen repeatedly saying ‘let me go’, implying that, by this point, she is sentient and feels pain.

For more theories about Poppy and her origins, check out the Game Theory videos, the first of which you can find below.

What is Poppy’s role in the games?

Poppy is a deuteragonist, which basically means she’s the second most important character in the games, after the player character or protagonist. The Deuteragonist can either work with or against the protagonist, and it seems that our sweet little poppy-scented pal treads both sides of this line.

As mentioned above, Poppy initially appears to be an ally, but she later reveals herself to have ulterior motives. As such, she now takes the role of presumed anti-hero, or perhaps even an antagonist. However, with such a massive reveal coming at the end of Chapter 2, it looks like we’ll have to wait until Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 to find out more about her true role in the series and whether she’s an ally or enemy to the player character.

What is Poppy’s personality like?

In her toy commercial, Poppy shows herself to be friendly, outgoing, and elegant, and she cares a lot about her appearance, loving to have her hair brushed and her shoes shined. The Poppy we come to know initially seems to maintain that personality, with a soft, high-pitched voice, a bubbly and caring personality, and good manners. However, after your final run-in with Mommy Long Legs, Poppy shows a darker side, asking ‘did you kill her?’ in a dull, monotone voice.

Then, of course, she decides not to let us leave just yet, explaining that she knows we’re capable of doing whatever she needs to be done. This suggests that Poppy can be extremely manipulative, though whether her manipulation is due to desperation or something darker remains to be seen.

Poppy Playtime’s Poppy appearances

Poppy Playtime appears in both Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 and Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, along with many promotional videos, trailers, and pictures. She will undoubtedly also appear in future installments. However, she’s mysteriously absent from Project: Playtime. We suspect she’s bound to show up in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3, and we even have some thoughts on her motives in our Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 theories article.

That’s all we’ve got on Poppy Playtime Poppy for now, but we’ll be sure to update this guide as new information comes out in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3. In the meantime, be sure to check out our list of the best horror games for more frights, or check out our Five Nights At Freddy’s jumpscares, FNAF characters, and Rainbow Friends guides.

We also have Dead by Daylight movie, Dead by Daylight characters, Dead by Daylight codes, and Dead by Daylight killers guides if you’re after a different kind of spook.