The big and lanky spider climbed down the corridor, stole your doll, and scared you like never before. Poppy Playtime’s Mommy Long Legs isn’t itsy or bitsy, and we certainly wish we could wash her away with a bit of water. In this guide, we dive into who she is, the role she plays in the story, and have a glance at her personality.

Anyway, onto everything you need to know about Poppy Playtime’s Mommy Long Legs.

Who is Poppy Playtime’s Mommy Long Legs?

Mommy Long Legs is the primary antagonist of Poppy Playtime Chapter 2. Your early impressions of her might be that she’s not the caring maternal figure she should be when she steals your doll (Poppy Playtime’s Poppy) and forces you to take part in games that could kill you. Actually, now that I think about it, my mum took games away from me and made me go outside, and to me, that was like hell, so maybe Mommy Long Legs is nailing it after all.

Just like the other toys in the Playtime Co factory, Mommy Long Legs is subjected to heinous experiments, and it’s fair to say that she’s holding a bit of a grudge. There’s nothing like a woman scorned, aye?

What is Poppy Playtime Mommy Long Legs’ role in the story?

As the primary antagonist of Chapter 2, Mommy Long Legs has just one purpose, to make your life miserable and short. These games she wants you to take part in aren’t fun and most certainly are meant to kill you. She takes Poppy near the beginning of the chapter, and that’s when all hell breaks loose, as you need to get the train working in the games room to get out and can only do so with the train code, and surprise, surprise, spaghetti lady knows what it is.

After you successfully complete the first two games, you get two parts of the train code. The third game is absolutely meant to kill you, when that doesn’t work and you find a way to escape, Mommy Long Legs kinda loses the plot and insists you’re a cheat. We all know a sore loser, and she’s the sorest of them all. Naturally, this leads to a game of cat and mouse, as she tries her hardest to catch you and kill you.

Poppy Playtime Mommy Long Legs’ personality

Mommy Long Legs does have motherly instincts and is kind and caring towards children, to the extent that the staff at Playtime Co would feel more comfortable with kids around as the toy is less likely to lash out and be hostile in the presence of children. However, make no mistake, she is vicious, vindictive, furious, and violent, and while Mommy Long Legs used to protect her other toys, she’s not above killing them these days.

The mini Wuggys and Bunzo Bunny are a testament to that, as she kills them for failing to kill you. It’s actually pretty horrible. Though they try to kill you, it’s hard not to feel a little bit bad for them when you can hear them scream a few minutes after you leave the room, and should you return, you see their dead bodies in Mommy Long Legs web. So from that, it’s clear that she doesn’t tolerate failure. What a pushy mum.

Poppy Playtime Mommy Long Legs’ appearances

So far, Mommy Long Legs is just in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, and given she meets her end, it’s unlikely that she’s going to reappear again. However, a claw drags away her dead body, so perhaps her corpse is set to show up when the mysterious prototype finally does. Who know’s, she might even appear in the Poppy Playtime movie. For all we know, she might appear in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3, though not in the way you might expect if our Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 theories are correct.

