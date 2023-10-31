Equip your GrabPacks, a Poppy Playtime Switch port is happening

What better day to discover a Poppy Playtime Switch port than Halloween? Yes, you read that right. There are various console versions on the way, so you can experience the terror of Playtime Co. on your favorite platform. We have word that Poppy Playtime Chapter 1: A Tight Squeeze is due to release on other platforms later this year.

How do we know this? Well, we recently spoke with Zach and Seth Belanger in a Poppy Playtime interview. The CEO and CCO of Mob Entertainment let us know that one of the best horror games on PC and mobile is finally coming to Nintendo Switch and other consoles.

Zach Belanger tells us, “We are happy to say that we have been actively developing Chapter 1 to appear on your favorite console. We expect to submit our final build any day now. So we plan on having Chapter 1 on your favorite console by the end of the year.” That’s right, friends, A Tight Squeeze is set to be on Nintendo Switch before the end of 2023.

Better still, Seth Belanger goes on to say, “We’re really happy with how the console version is turning out. Using the GrabPack with a console controller is a very natural fit. Plus you’ll see we’ve continued to enhance the graphics and art. It’s going to be a great experience for new players as well as people returning to the game.” We’re people, and our Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 review and Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 review show we’re more than happy to return to Playtime Co. Against our better judgment, admittedly.

Poppy Playtime Switch port release date speculation

While it thrills us to say console versions are on the way, we don’t have a Poppy Playtime Switch release date yet. However, Mob Entertainment claims it to be before the end of the year (for Chapter 1, at least), and with Poppy Playtime Deep Sleep due to arrive in 2023, too, it’s safe to say Poppy Playtime fans are eating well this winter.

If the Switch port is to be your first visit to the Poppy Playtime factory, you might want to check out our Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 walkthrough; we tell you where to find the collectibles, how to solve the puzzles, and what to expect from Poppy Playtime’s Huggy Wuggy.