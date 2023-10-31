Equip your GrabPacks, a Poppy Playtime Switch port is happening

A Poppy Playtime Switch port is on the way, so it’s time for even more players to visit the factory - good luck, Huggy Wuggy is watching.

Huggy Wuggy bursting out of a Poppy Playtime Switch port
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Poppy Playtime

What better day to discover a Poppy Playtime Switch port than Halloween? Yes, you read that right. There are various console versions on the way, so you can experience the terror of Playtime Co. on your favorite platform. We have word that Poppy Playtime Chapter 1: A Tight Squeeze is due to release on other platforms later this year.

How do we know this? Well, we recently spoke with Zach and Seth Belanger in a Poppy Playtime interview. The CEO and CCO of Mob Entertainment let us know that one of the best horror games on PC and mobile is finally coming to Nintendo Switch and other consoles.

Zach Belanger tells us, “We are happy to say that we have been actively developing Chapter 1 to appear on your favorite console. We expect to submit our final build any day now. So we plan on having Chapter 1 on your favorite console by the end of the year.” That’s right, friends, A Tight Squeeze is set to be on Nintendo Switch before the end of 2023.

Better still, Seth Belanger goes on to say, “We’re really happy with how the console version is turning out. Using the GrabPack with a console controller is a very natural fit. Plus you’ll see we’ve continued to enhance the graphics and art. It’s going to be a great experience for new players as well as people returning to the game.” We’re people, and our Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 review and Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 review show we’re more than happy to return to Playtime Co. Against our better judgment, admittedly.

YouTube Thumbnail

Poppy Playtime Switch port release date speculation

While it thrills us to say console versions are on the way, we don’t have a Poppy Playtime Switch release date yet. However, Mob Entertainment claims it to be before the end of the year (for Chapter 1, at least), and with Poppy Playtime Deep Sleep due to arrive in 2023, too, it’s safe to say Poppy Playtime fans are eating well this winter.

If the Switch port is to be your first visit to the Poppy Playtime factory, you might want to check out our Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 walkthrough; we tell you where to find the collectibles, how to solve the puzzles, and what to expect from Poppy Playtime’s Huggy Wuggy.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.