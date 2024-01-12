Anime Fantasy Simulator codes January 2024

Anime Fantasy Simulator codes are a great way to get some extra gems and potions, and you’re going to need them to thrive in this world.

Our Anime Fantasy Simulator codes guide can help you ‘overcome your limits’ in this Roblox experience. You get to explore various worlds in search of glory and treasure, though some familiar villains stand in your way. You don’t need to worry too much about that, as once you defeat them in combat, you can recruit them to do your bidding. This is definitely the origin story for a bad guy somewhere.

Anime Fantasy Simulator codes

Active codes:

  • UPPERMOONS – rewards (new!)
  • 5KLIKES – rewards (new!)
  • SHUTDOWN – rewards
  • 3KLIKES – rewards
  • 2KLIKES – rewards
  • FANTASYBUGS – rewards
  • Update1 – rewards
  • 1500LIKES – rewards
  • 1KLIKES – one power potion
  • BUGSFIXES – one gem potion
  • medtwyt – one power potion
  • FantasyRelease – 1,000 gems

Anime Fantasy Simulator codes redemption screen

What are Anime Fantasy Simulator codes?

If you’re in need of gems and potions, Anime Fantasy Simulator codes can help you get some. The developer, Speed Block, tends to add new ones in celebration of events, updates, and milestones, so they appear somewhat frequently. To stay up to date with all the goodies, make sure to check back here from time to time.

How do I redeem Anime Fantasy Simulator codes?

To redeem Anime Fantasy Simulator codes, you need to:

  • Launch Roblox
  • Jump into Anime Fantasy Simulator
  • Tap the red shopping basket
  • Scroll down to ‘codes’
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

