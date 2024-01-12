Anime Fantasy Simulator codes January 2024

Our Anime Fantasy Simulator codes guide can help you ‘overcome your limits’ in this Roblox experience. You get to explore various worlds in search of glory and treasure, though some familiar villains stand in your way. You don’t need to worry too much about that, as once you defeat them in combat, you can recruit them to do your bidding. This is definitely the origin story for a bad guy somewhere.

There’s no need to send villains our way; we’re happy to keep the freebies coming with our Anime Punch Simulator codes, Haze Piece codes, Tower Defense X codes, and Fruit Tower Defense codes guides. We also have a list of the best Roblox games, just in case you want to see what else the platform has to offer.

Anime Fantasy Simulator codes

Active codes:

UPPERMOONS – rewards (new!)

– rewards (new!) 5KLIKES – rewards (new!)

– rewards (new!) SHUTDOWN – rewards

– rewards 3KLIKES – rewards

– rewards 2KLIKES – rewards

– rewards FANTASYBUGS – rewards

– rewards Update1 – rewards

– rewards 1500LIKES – rewards

– rewards 1KLIKES – one power potion

– one power potion BUGSFIXES – one gem potion

– one gem potion medtwyt – one power potion

– one power potion FantasyRelease – 1,000 gems

What are Anime Fantasy Simulator codes?

If you’re in need of gems and potions, Anime Fantasy Simulator codes can help you get some. The developer, Speed Block, tends to add new ones in celebration of events, updates, and milestones, so they appear somewhat frequently. To stay up to date with all the goodies, make sure to check back here from time to time.

How do I redeem Anime Fantasy Simulator codes?

To redeem Anime Fantasy Simulator codes, you need to:

Launch Roblox

Jump into Anime Fantasy Simulator

Tap the red shopping basket

Scroll down to ‘codes’

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

Now that you know all of the new Anime Fantasy Simulator codes, you can check our free Monopoly Go dice and Coin Master free spins guides. We also have a Roblox game codes page, which is full of links to hundreds upon hundreds of code guides.