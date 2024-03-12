It’s official, we’ve got the dates and location for RDC 2024, with Roblox developers from all over flocking to San Jose, California, from September 6-7 later this year. Whether you’re a Roblox developer or just love playing on the platform, this is the biggest event in the Roblox calendar and certainly not one to miss.

Roblox revealed RDC 2024, the Roblox Developers Conference, via an official post on the developer’s forum, with some details of what to expect from this year’s gathering. The Roblox Innovation Awards showcase makes a welcome return on September 7, celebrating the platform’s biggest hits and most innovative titles of the last year, with 2023’s winners including some of our favorite Roblox games, such as Doors, Drive World, and Rainbow Friends.

For those who can’t make it out to San Jose, you can still keep up with all the highlights from RDC 2024 virtually, with both the keynote speeches from the team at Roblox and the Roblox Innovation Awards streaming live. You should be able to check out all the goings on via either an official Roblox experience dedicated to RDC or a stream on the official Roblox YouTube channel if the 2024 conference is anything like last year’s

If you want to keep up with all the latest surrounding RDC 2024, you can sign up to get updates on the official RDC 2024 site. Or, if you want an idea of what to expect from the event, check out the video below of Roblox CEO David Baszucki opening last year’s RDC with a keynote speech detailing the continued successes of the massive gaming platform.

