The latest Resident Evil Village sales figures are in, and it now sits at ten million units, an impressive feat in a franchise full of big sellers. In fact, this is even more impressive as Village is now the fastest RE game to hit the milestone. The other two games to have this honor are Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil 2.

Initially released in 2021, Resident Evil Village is the most recent numeral entry in the franchise, outside of remakes. It serves as the conclusion to Resident Evil Ethan’s story and is where you can meet Resident Evil’s Lady Dimitrescu, the woman with whom people remain obsessed even after all these years. In 2022, it came to Nintendo Switch via cloud port, and then it came to iOS devices in December 2023, though you need the most recent Apple devices to run it.

According to a press release from Capcom, it’s putting RE Village on additional platforms, which led to the speed at which it hit the ten million sales milestone. Which, incidentally, also led to the series as a whole hitting 157 million units. With numerous projects rumored to be in the works, of which a Resident Evil 5 Remake and Code Veronica Remake are possibilities, who knows what numbers the franchise will boast in the next couple of years.

Recently, Capcom confirmed that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is coming to mobile, so perhaps the 2017 game will also see a boost in sales, even if it already boasts more than ten million. While RE7 is coming to Apple devices soon, you can also look forward to the Resident Evil 2 Remake down the line as well. While there’s no confirmation yet, a mobile port of the Resident Evil 3 Remake feels inevitable at this point.

