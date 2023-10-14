Resident Evil Lady Dimitrescu

Why, hello there, Lady D. At long last Resident Evil’s Lady Dimitrescu, the 9ft vampire mommy, is on the small portable screen courtesy of the cloud version of Resident Evil Village, and we couldn’t be happier about that. Seriously, my initial response when she yells, “I will find you, and I will break you”, was “really, you promise?” So, I naturally had to put together this Lady D guide, diving into who she is and the role she plays in the village.

Should you want to know more about other characters from the iconic horror series, just check out our guides on Resident Evil 2 Leon, Resident Evil Jill, Resident Evil 2 Mr X, Resident Evil Claire, Resident Evil Krauser, and Resident Evil 2 characters. Then, you can take a look at our Resident Evil in order guide to discover how the famous events unfold.

Anyway, here’s everything you need to know about Resident Evil’s Lady Dimitrescu. Just in case you’re yet to play Resident Evil Village, consider this a spoiler warning.

Who is Resident Evil’s Lady Dimitrescu

Lady D is one of the four lords in Resident Evil Village, and, as a result of the Megamycite, she has great regenerative abilities, though one could argue that this works a little too well given the woman is over 9ft tall! Unsurprisingly, she resides in Castle Dimitrescu, a majestic home that’s been in her family for generations. However, she didn’t arrive in the village until her forties, as Mother Miranda promised a cure for her hereditary blood disease. While the game never states what her ailment is, I strongly suspect that it’s hemophilia.

She’s the first of the four lords that Ethan must face as he works his way through the castle, collecting masks and fighting off Dimitrescu’s daughters, Bela, Cassandra, and Daniela. No, they’re not biologically hers. Rather, all three are the result of an experiment Alcina conducted with the Cadou parasite years prior to the events of Resident Evil Village.

Over the years, Dimitrescu and her daughters would torment those who reside in the village, as the young women who worked in the castle would frequently disappear, as would men from the town itself. Lady D despises men. I wonder why? Sure, I can think of a few reasons, but I’d love to hear hers.

What is Resident Evil Lady Dimitrescu’s personality?

She’s a patient, kind, loving, and generous lady. Well, she is if those words actually mean sadistic, angry, evil, and a bit vain, in all honesty. Actually, you know what? I’m in a generous mood. She is loving when it comes to her daughters. The anger and despair that she feels as you kill them off one by one is apparent. Heck, she even hides her youngest, Daniela, in the library, yet Resident Evil’s Ethan still finds her and kills her.

I also need to point out she has a superiority complex and is a bit of a hypocrite. She turns into a giant dragon-like creature and attempts to kill Ethan for what he’s done to her daughters, yet she helps to kidnap his daughter and separate her into tiny pieces, keeping a part of Rose in the castle. Honestly, Alcina and Ethan probably should have had a parent-to-parent chat when this all began, but given she literally hangs Winters via hooks in his hands the second they meet, I’d wager that was never on the cards.

What does Resident Evil’s Lady Dimitrescu appear in?

Lady D appears in:

The Maiden Demo

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village DLC Mercenaries

There you have it, everything you need to know about Resident Evil’s Lady Dimitrescu. Make sure you check out our best Resident Evil games list to go on some more zombtastic adventures. We also have a Resident Evil 4 PT History feature for your perusal.