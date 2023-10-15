Jill Valentine is one of the most iconic videogame characters of all time, and she just so happens to hail from the legendary survival horror series, Resident Evil, as she serves as one of the two primary protagonists from the 1996 title. Well, since then, the badass former STARS agent has made numerous appearances throughout the series, so with our Resident Evil Jill guide, we aim to tell you everything you need to know about her.

Of course, Jill isn’t the only femme fatale to hail from this zomb-tastic world, and if you would like to know more about her partner’s younger sister, make sure you give our Resident Evil Claire guide a read. We also happen to have Resident Evil 2 Leon and Resident Evil 2 Mr X guides if you want to know more about those involved in Claire’s first outing.

Anyway, onto everything you need to know about Resident Evil’s Jill Valentine.

Who is Resident Evil’s Jill?

Jill Valentine is a former member of STARS, the elite task force sent to investigate the horrors in Resident Evil. Yes, this means she was there when all began in the grisly Spencer mansion. Since then, she’s gone on to face off against multiple bioweapons, fight evil, and even become a villain herself, though the latter isn’t through her own choice.

Arguably, Jill’s most famous outing is in Resident Evil 3, a game in which a ghastly creature known as Nemesis pursues her. Given the Resident Evil 3 Remake is on Switch, we highly recommend you revisit Raccoon City sometime soon. We hear it’s lovely this time of year.

What is Resident Evil Jill’s personality?

Unsurprisingly, Jill is a tenacious person that doesn’t back down and is capable of surviving even the greatest of threats. She’s also a fiercely loyal individual that’s not afraid to fight for what she believes in. It also happens to be relatively difficult to fool Valentine, for she’s quite adept at reading people. Then, as if her character isn’t already impressive enough, Jill can remain calm under pressure with quick thinking skills to match.

What games does Resident Evil’s Jill appear in?

Jill Valentine appears in a fair few games, including:

Resident Evil

Resident Evil Remake

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 3 Remake

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil 5

The Umbrella Chronicles

Dead by Daylight

Super Smash Bros.

Project X Zone

While it might not be a game, it’s interesting to note that Jill Valentine appears alongside Chris Redfield in Steven Spielberg’s 2018 movie, Ready Player One.

While it might not be a game, it's interesting to note that Jill Valentine appears alongside Chris Redfield in Steven Spielberg's 2018 movie, Ready Player One.