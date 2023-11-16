When is the RF Online Next release date? We suspect that’s a question many of you MMORPG fans want the answer to. Well, while we know that the mobile game is on the way, we can’t say the date for certain just yet, but we can say that it looks to be a souped-up portable version of the original from 2004.

Mind you, RF Online Next isn’t the only mobile game on the way from Netmarble, so make sure you check out our The Seven Deadly Sins: Origins release date and Demis Re:Born release date guides. Not to worry if you’re more of a Nintendo Switch fan, as we also take a look at how likely Elden Ring Switch, God of War Switch, Lies of P Switch, and Resident Evil 4 Remake Switch ports are.

Anyway, let’s look into what we know about the RF Online Next release date.

RF Online Next release date speculation

We don’t know the RF Online Next release date at the time of writing, but the game appeared at G-Star 2023, giving us a good look at what the MMORPG has in store for us. We suspect the game will release on iOS and Android devices in 2024.

What is RF Online Next?

RF Online Next is an MMORPG that’s coming to mobile and PC. You might be familiar with the name ‘RF Force’ because it’s an MMORPG from 2004, though it wasn’t released outside of Korea until 2006, with Netmarble acquiring the IP in 2020. As with any good MMORPG, there are numerous races and classes to choose from, a vast world to explore, and competitive PvP.

If you happen to be a fan of the original, you’re in luck as RF Online Next continues the story and goes beyond a singular world to explore. Instead, you can traverse numerous planets. Better still, outside of the story mode, you can explore the event mode, a place where you can get all sorts of handy goodies.

If you need something to keep you busy while you wait for RF Online Next release date, see what other adventures you can go on with our lists of the best mobile MMORPGs and best mobile RPGs – there’s something for everyone.