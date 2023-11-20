If you’re a fan of Grand Cross you likely want to know when the Demis Re:Born release date is, as the game takes place in the Grand Cross universe. Netmarble’s collectible RPG looks quite similar to Zenless Zone Zero and features a narrative that’s sure to both entice you and keep you hooked.

At G-Star 2023, Netmarble gave us a look at two other games, so you’d best check out our The Seven Deadly Sins: Origins release date and RF Online Next release date guides to learn more about those. If Nintendo is more your speed, no worries, we have guides about the likelihood of Elden Ring Switch, God of War Switch, Lies of P Switch, Baldur’s Gate 3 Switch, and Resident Evil 4 Remake Switch ports.

Anyway, onto what you need to know about the Demis Re:Born release date.

Demis Re:Born release date speculation

We don’t currently know the Demis Re:Born release date, but we suspect it’ll arrive in 2024. Who knows, it might be just a few months away. As soon as we know more, we’ll update this guide.

What is Demis Re:Born?

Demis Re:Born is a collectible RPG set in the world of Netmarble’s Grand Cross. You take on the role of a Connector, someone with unique abilities that can encounter Transcendents, beings that can enter through the Grand Cross and arrive in different dimensions. As a Connector, you accompany the Transcendents on missions as they work to collect artifacts.

At G-Star 2023 Netmarble revealed 14 characters, three of which are the main characters, Selene, Odin, and Orphne. As his name likely gives away, Odin is the King of the Gods, while Selene is the Noble Moon Goddess and Lord of the Cold Moonlight. Finally, Orphne is simply known as the Malicious Maid. Each character brings something different to the table, boasting their own skills and personalities.

Considering how exciting all that sounds, we know you can’t wait for the Demis Re:Born release date, but you also need to kill some time. So, why not check out our picks for the best mobile RPGs and best mobile MMORPGs? There’s an adventure for everyone.