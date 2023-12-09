Musical icon Cher comes to Roblox with her new Christmas album

As a way to promote her new Christmas album and first studio album in five years, Roblox welcomes Cher to the metaverse platform in partnership with Gamefam. The 77-year-old musical icon aims to introduce a whole new generation of people to her music through this collaboration.

So how exactly is Cher diving into Roblox? Well, she’ll be taking a trip to Warner Music Group’s Harmony Hills of course! The celebrity roleplay experience previously known as Rhythm City previously hosted the Roblox Super Bowl concert featuring Saweetie, which has a 96% positive player rating. This makes it the perfect place for Cher to connect with younger fans and meet them where they are, rather than hoping that they’ll come to her.

Throughout the festive period, a mischievous elf is causing havoc across Harmony Hills and mixing up everyone’s presents. You must complete a series of four holiday-themed to unlock exclusive Cher-themed avatar items like tinsel hair and a decadent winter crown. All the while you’ll hear new tracks from Cher’s holiday album at various locations in-game and get to chat with the legend herself when you enter the game.

When is the Roblox Cher holiday event?

Cher’s Christmas event runs in Harmony Hills from now until January 5, 2024. Make sure you log on regularly to keep up with the weekly challenges and unlock all of the avatar items.

Jacqui Bransky, VP of Web3 & Innovation at Warner Records said, “Christmas songs have this magic that always brings families together, and we feel Cher’s Christmas album really captures that spirit. We wanted to make the whole experience feel like a story, something that really draws the audience in, while still feeling authentic to who Cher is as an artist.”

