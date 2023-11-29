New Roblox NBA Playgrounds game is a slam dunk for basketball fans

A new way to play 2-on-2 basketball is coming to the world’s most popular gaming platform with the arrival of the Roblox NBA Playgrounds game. Saber Interactive, the developer behind titles such as Wild Card Football and Snowrunner, has teamed up with the NBA to bring this new installment in the street balling series to Roblox for the first time.

For those who don’t know, NBA Playgrounds is an arcade spin on the basketball sim genre, providing intense duo duels in a race to get the most points in 2-on-2 or 1-on-1 games. Saber Interactive, the developer for the original 2017 version of NBA Playgrounds, knows what it’s doing when it comes to basketball games, so we’re expecting this Roblox version to be some solid hoop-shooting fun.

Thanks to the NBA officially partnering with Saber Interactive for this latest Roblox venture, you can look forward to donning some official jerseys in NBA Playgrounds, including those of the L.A. Lakers, Boston, Chicago Bulls, and Boston Celtics. Wearing your team’s colors, you can dunk on your opponent across five different court locations, such as a city park and seafront docks. If you want to top the in-game leaderboard, you’re going to have to make like Mike Jordan himself and dominate your opponents with the ball and in the air.

If all that wasn’t enough, the Roblox NBA Playgrounds experience also features a virtual community space to connect with fellow basketball enthusiasts, talk about your team, and find opponents to take on. Who knows, you might even meet another solo baller and form a partnership to be this game’s equivalent of Kobe and Shaq.

There you have it, all you need to know about the new Roblox NBA Playgrounds game, now available on the Roblox platform.