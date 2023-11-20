Anime Spirits codes November 2023

Roblox Anime Spirits codes are a great way to get all of the race and perk spins you need to become the most fearsome pirate to sail the virtual seas.

Roblox 

Anime Spirits codes are essential if you want to be a fearsome and powerful pirate, and if you’re playing this Roblox experience, that has to be the aim. Taking Inspiration from One Piece, Anime Spirits allows you to sail the seven seas in search of treasure and adventure. Yes, you can get different abilities thanks to perks and races.

Anime Spirits codes

Active codes:

  • 1KLIKES – 150 gems (new!)
  • RELEASE – three race spins and three perk spins

Anime Spirits codes redemption screen

What are Anime Spirits codes?

Anime Spirits codes come to you courtesy of the developer, Takla Squad, who tends to add new ones for each milestone and event. Luckily for you, we’re always on the lookout for new freebies, so check back here frequently to see what plunder you can grab.

How do I redeem Anime Spirits codes?

To redeem Anime Spirits codes, you need to:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Launch Anime Spirits
  • Tap the menu button
  • Click codes
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

